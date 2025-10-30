US Ends Automatic Employment Authorisation Extensions, Check How Indians Will Be Affected

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldUS Ends Automatic Employment Authorisation Extensions, Check How Indians Will Be Affected

The US Department of Homeland Security has announced the end of automatic work permit extensions for certain immigrants starting October 30, 2025.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 09:16 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a major overhaul of immigration policy, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced that it will end the automatic extension of Employment Authorisation Documents (EADs) for certain noncitizens who file renewal applications, a move that could significantly affect many Indian workers in the United States.

New Rule Takes Effect In 2025

Starting October 30, 2025, immigrants applying to renew their work permits will no longer receive an automatic extension of their EADs unless such provisions are explicitly allowed by law or under specific Temporary Protected Status (TPS) rules published in the Federal Register.

The DHS explained that this policy shift is designed to strengthen national security and integrity checks, ensuring that every applicant undergoes a full background screening before their employment authorisation is renewed.

‘A Renewed Focus On Security,’ Says USCIS

“This is a commonsense measure to make sure all necessary vetting and screening are completed before extending any employment authorisation,” said USCIS Director Joseph Edlow in an official statement. "All aliens must remember that working in the United States is a privilege, not a right."

The department added that the new approach reflects a renewed commitment to "robust screening and vetting," reversing policies from previous administrations that, it claims, "prioritised convenience for noncitizens over the safety and security of Americans."

A Shift Away From Biden-Era Protections

This decision marks a significant departure from the Biden administration’s 2022 policy, which allowed automatic extensions of up to 540 days for certain renewal applicants. That rule was intended to help prevent job losses and disruptions while the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) worked through a backlog of pending applications.

Under the new regulation, DHS says the end of automatic extensions will lead to "more frequent vetting" of applicants, helping officials identify potential fraud or detect individuals who might pose security risks.

What Immigrants Should Do Next

The agency is urging immigrants to submit renewal applications at least 180 days before their EADs expire to avoid employment interruptions. Those who delay filing could face temporary gaps in work authorisation, officials warned.

Importantly, DHS clarified that the change will not affect any EADs automatically extended before October 30, 2025.

Tags :
Indians In America US Work Visa US Immigration Policy DHS Rule Change USCIS Update US Work Authorisation
