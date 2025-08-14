Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
US 'Deeply Appreciates' Pakistan's Engagement On Counterterrorism On Its Independence Day

In his message, Rubio underscored Washington’s appreciation for Islamabad’s role in counterterrorism and trade.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 09:43 AM (IST)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday greeted Pakistan on its Independence Day and said that the United States "deeply appreciates" Pakistan’s engagement on counterterrorism and trade.

“On behalf of the United States, I extend our warm congratulations to the people of Pakistan as they celebrate their Independence Day,” Rubio said in a statement.

Focus On Strengthening Bilateral Ties

In his message, Rubio underscored Washington’s appreciation for Islamabad’s role in counterterrorism and trade. He added that the US is keen to explore fresh avenues of economic collaboration, particularly in critical minerals and hydrocarbons. “We look forward to fostering dynamic business partnerships which will promote a prosperous future for Americans and Pakistanis,” he noted.

The statement comes at a time when analysts point to a notable upswing in US–Pakistan relations under the Trump administration. This thaw in ties has drawn attention in New Delhi, given the region’s complex geopolitical landscape.

Expanding Scope Of Engagement

Over the past year, Washington and Islamabad have broadened their cooperation beyond traditional security and trade. New areas of collaboration now include cryptocurrency ventures, crude oil shipments, and joint work on rare earth minerals, a sector of growing global strategic importance.

This warming of relations follows heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. The situation escalated after New Delhi launched retaliatory strikes in response to a Pakistan-backed terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, an incident that significantly strained bilateral ties between the two neighbours.

Rubio’s remarks signal a continued push by the US to maintain and deepen engagement with Pakistan, balancing counterterrorism priorities with emerging economic opportunities.

 

