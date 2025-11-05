Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldWATCH: UPS Cargo Plane Erupts In Flames After Takeoff At Louisville Airport, Three Aboard

WATCH: UPS Cargo Plane Erupts In Flames After Takeoff At Louisville Airport, Three Aboard

A UPS cargo plane carrying three people burst into flames after takeoff from Louisville’s Muhammad Ali International Airport, prompting emergency response and temporary airport closure.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 06:30 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A UPS cargo aircraft carrying three people on board exploded into flames shortly after takeoff from Louisville’s Muhammad Ali International Airport on Tuesday evening, forcing an emergency shutdown of the airport and a large-scale rescue operation. The crash sent plumes of thick black smoke into the air as fire crews rushed to contain the blaze.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), “UPS Flight 2976 crashed around 5:15 p.m. local time on November 4 after departing from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky.” The aircraft, bound for Honolulu, went down moments after takeoff.

ALSO READ: New Yorkers Vote In High-Stakes Mayoral Race: Mamdani, Cuomo And Sliwa-Who Is Leading?

Emergency Response And Investigation Underway

Louisville Metro Police confirmed that injuries were reported, though the extent remains unclear. Authorities described the situation as an “active scene with fire and debris”, with several emergency units working together at the site. Grade Lane between Stooges and Crittenden was closed indefinitely as rescue operations continued.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg revealed the aircraft was carrying an enormous amount of jet fuel. “My understanding is that there were about 280,000 gallons of fuel on the plane,” he told WLKY-TV, calling it a cause for serious concern.

Crash Near UPS Global Air Hub

The crash site lies close to UPS’s largest global hub, a vast logistics centre handling nearly 300 flights daily and sorting over 400,000 packages per hour. UPS stated it was cooperating fully with investigators and had not yet confirmed casualties.

The aircraft, a McDonnell Douglas MD-11 built in 1991 and added to the UPS fleet in 2006, had earlier flown from Louisville to Baltimore before returning for its scheduled flight to Hawaii. FAA records indicate the jet was 34 years old. Boeing, which now owns the MD-11 programme, declined to comment on the incident.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear acknowledged the crash, urging prayers for those involved. “Kentucky, we are aware of a reported plane crash near Louisville International Airport,” he posted on X. “Please pray for the pilots, crew, and everyone affected. We will share more soon.”

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 06:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
UPS Plane Crash Louisville Airport Fire Kentucky Plane Accident UPS Flight 2976
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Poll Of Polls: NDA Set For Big Win In Bihar, Survey Predicts Massive Lead Over Mahagathbandhan
Poll Of Polls: NDA Set For Big Win In Bihar, Survey Predicts Massive Lead Over Mahagathbandhan
Election 2025
‘10% Control Army & Bureaucracy’: Rahul Gandhi Stirs Row In Bihar Rally, BJP Hits Back
‘10% Control Army & Bureaucracy’: Rahul Gandhi Stirs Row In Bihar Rally, BJP Hits Back
India
Bilaspur Train Accident: Death Toll Reaches 8, Several Passengers Injured, Rs 10 Lakh Compensation Announced
Bilaspur Train Accident: Death Toll Reaches 8, Several Passengers Injured, Rs 10 Lakh Compensation Announced
Delhi NCR
IndiGo Warns Of Long Waits And Delays At Delhi Airport, Issues Advisory
IndiGo Warns Of Long Waits And Delays At Delhi Airport, Issues Advisory
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar News: Lalan Singh Says NDA Will Win Two-Thirds Majority in Bihar Under Nitish Kumar
Bihar: Bihar Grand Alliance Plans Four Deputy CMs If Voted to Power, Sources Say
Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget