WATCH: UPS Cargo Plane Erupts In Flames After Takeoff At Louisville Airport, Three Aboard

A UPS cargo aircraft carrying three people on board exploded into flames shortly after takeoff from Louisville’s Muhammad Ali International Airport on Tuesday evening, forcing an emergency shutdown of the airport and a large-scale rescue operation. The crash sent plumes of thick black smoke into the air as fire crews rushed to contain the blaze.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), “UPS Flight 2976 crashed around 5:15 p.m. local time on November 4 after departing from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky.” The aircraft, bound for Honolulu, went down moments after takeoff.

Emergency Response And Investigation Underway

🚨BREAKING: UPS cargo plane Flight 2976, a McDonnell Douglas MD-11, crashes shortly after takeoff from Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky. Engine fire visible on ascent leads to massive explosion near UPS Worldport facility. Aerial views show huge inferno… pic.twitter.com/gL7rKT9jED — J Stewart (@triffic_stuff_) November 4, 2025

Louisville Metro Police confirmed that injuries were reported, though the extent remains unclear. Authorities described the situation as an “active scene with fire and debris”, with several emergency units working together at the site. Grade Lane between Stooges and Crittenden was closed indefinitely as rescue operations continued.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg revealed the aircraft was carrying an enormous amount of jet fuel. “My understanding is that there were about 280,000 gallons of fuel on the plane,” he told WLKY-TV, calling it a cause for serious concern.

Crash Near UPS Global Air Hub

The crash site lies close to UPS’s largest global hub, a vast logistics centre handling nearly 300 flights daily and sorting over 400,000 packages per hour. UPS stated it was cooperating fully with investigators and had not yet confirmed casualties.

The aircraft, a McDonnell Douglas MD-11 built in 1991 and added to the UPS fleet in 2006, had earlier flown from Louisville to Baltimore before returning for its scheduled flight to Hawaii. FAA records indicate the jet was 34 years old. Boeing, which now owns the MD-11 programme, declined to comment on the incident.

Kentucky, we are aware of a reported plane crash near Louisville International Airport. First responders are onsite, and we will share more information as available. Please pray for the pilots, crew and everyone affected. We will share more soon. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) November 4, 2025

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear acknowledged the crash, urging prayers for those involved. “Kentucky, we are aware of a reported plane crash near Louisville International Airport,” he posted on X. “Please pray for the pilots, crew, and everyone affected. We will share more soon.”