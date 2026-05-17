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HomeNewsWorldUNICEF Flags ‘Alarming’ Decline In German Children’s Education Outcomes

UNICEF Flags ‘Alarming’ Decline In German Children’s Education Outcomes

A new study ranks Germany near the bottom in child well-being and education. Meanwhile, an escaped tiger was killed by police after injuring a man near Leipzig. DW has more.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 17 May 2026 11:46 PM (IST)

 

 

Germany has placed 25th in a comparative study by the UN Children's Fund looking at overall child well-being in 37 EU and OECD countries.

The three top spots were taken by the Netherlands, Denmark and France. Chile was in last place.

The study, which has been conducted regularly since 2000, assesses aspects such as education, poverty, and physical and mental health.

In Germany, 60% of 15-year-olds achieve the minimum proficiency in reading and mathematics, putting the country 34th out of 41 countries with comparable data.

UNICEF Germany said that was "alarming."

"Our country is squandering future opportunities: Those who fail to invest today in the participation, education, and health care of the youngest generation are not only harming children but will pay a high social and economic price tomorrow," UNICEF Germany head Christian Schneider said.

The gap between young people from economically disadvantaged and wealthy households in Germany was particularly stark, with only 46% achieving basic competencies in disadvantaged families, compared to 90% in affluent families.

Germany ranked 15th in terms of physical health in the study, and 21st for mental health.

Across the countries surveyed, nearly one in five children live in poverty. UNICEF Germany said the child poverty rate in the country had remained stagnant at 15% for years, with negative consequences for many children.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

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About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 17 May 2026 11:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Germany Child UNICEF Well Being Well-Being Leipzig
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