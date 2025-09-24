Who Stopped Trump And Melania's Escalator? UN Explains

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldWho Stopped Trump And Melania's Escalator? UN Explains

The UN explained why the escalator suddenly stopped while President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were riding it before the 80th UN General Assembly.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 09:58 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The brief moment when U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stepped onto an escalator, only for it to come to an abrupt halt, has been explained. The incident, which occurred just before the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York City, quickly grabbed attention online, with social media users speculating about what caused the unusual pause.

The UN’s Explanation: A Safety Mechanism Was Triggered

According to the United Nations, the escalator stopped due to a built-in safety feature designed to prevent accidents. UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric explained that the mechanism on the comb step at the top of the escalator had been activated. Data from the escalator’s central processing unit reportedly confirmed the cause.

Dujarric suggested that the trigger may have been accidental, pointing to Trump’s videographer. While filming the couple from behind as they rode the escalator, the videographer may have unintentionally set off the safety system.

“The safety mechanism is designed to prevent people or objects from accidentally being caught and pulled into the gearing,” Dujarric told Reuters.

Social Media Reacts To The Escalator Mishap

The video of Trump and Melania boarding the escalator quickly went viral, showing Melania stepping in front of the President before the escalator suddenly stopped. Both appeared momentarily surprised, with Melania continuing to walk up the stationary escalator.

Later, Trump referenced the incident during his speech to the UN assembly with a touch of humor. "These are the two things I got from the United Nations, a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter," he joked to the 193-member gathering.

White House Responds: Calls For Investigation

Not everyone shared Trump’s lighthearted take. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt raised concerns on X (formerly Twitter), demanding an investigation.

“If someone at the UN intentionally stopped the escalator as the President and First Lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately,” Leavitt wrote.

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 09:58 AM (IST)
Trump Escalator Incident Melania Trump Escalator UN Escalator Malfunction UN Explains Escalator Stop
