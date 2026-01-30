Global Challenges Need Multipolar World, Not US-China Dominance: UN Chief Antonio Guterres

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has stressed that the world’s major problems cannot be resolved by imposing decisions through any single country or by dividing the globe into rival power blocs, in remarks that appeared to reference both the United States and China. Speaking to reporters at the start of his tenth and final year in office, Guterres underlined the need for a multipolar world in which many nations participate in promoting peace, stability and development. Guterres highlighted that global issues require broad cooperation and warned against a future dominated by two poles, centred on the US and China, arguing such a dynamic could be dangerous.

Guterres Flags UN Reform Urgency He pointed to recent trade agreements, including the India-EU deal, as positive examples of multipolar engagement. On the role of the United Nations, Guterres said primary responsibility for international peace and security rests with the UN and its Security Council, and called for long-overdue reform to make the body more representative and effective. He noted that criticism of the UN’s weaknesses often comes from countries that also oppose reforms, limiting the organisation’s ability to act decisively. Guterres also raised concerns about the erosion of international law, growing geopolitical divisions and pressure on multilateral institutions, issues compounded by recent global conflicts.

Despite financial challenges, including reduced funding from some member states, he affirmed the UN’s commitment to uphold shared values and pursue just, lasting peace