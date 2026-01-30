Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldGlobal Challenges Need Multipolar World, Not US-China Dominance: UN Chief Antonio Guterres

Global Challenges Need Multipolar World, Not US-China Dominance: UN Chief Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary-General António Guterres says global problems can’t be solved by any single power or rival blocs, calls for multipolar cooperation and UN reform.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 05:33 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has stressed that the world’s major problems cannot be resolved by imposing decisions through any single country or by dividing the globe into rival power blocs, in remarks that appeared to reference both the United States and China. Speaking to reporters at the start of his tenth and final year in office, Guterres underlined the need for a multipolar world in which many nations participate in promoting peace, stability and development. Guterres highlighted that global issues require broad cooperation and warned against a future dominated by two poles, centred on the US and China, arguing such a dynamic could be dangerous.

Guterres Flags UN Reform Urgency

He pointed to recent trade agreements, including the India-EU deal, as positive examples of multipolar engagement. On the role of the United Nations, Guterres said primary responsibility for international peace and security rests with the UN and its Security Council, and called for long-overdue reform to make the body more representative and effective. He noted that criticism of the UN’s weaknesses often comes from countries that also oppose reforms, limiting the organisation’s ability to act decisively. Guterres also raised concerns about the erosion of international law, growing geopolitical divisions and pressure on multilateral institutions, issues compounded by recent global conflicts.

Despite financial challenges, including reduced funding from some member states, he affirmed the UN’s commitment to uphold shared values and pursue just, lasting peace

Frequently Asked Questions

What is UN Secretary-General António Guterres's view on resolving major global problems?

Guterres believes that major global problems cannot be solved by one country imposing decisions or by dividing the world into rival blocs. He advocates for a multipolar world with broad cooperation among many nations.

Why does Guterres warn against a world dominated by two poles, like the US and China?

He argues that a bipolar world, centered on the US and China, could be dangerous. Instead, he emphasizes the need for multipolar engagement where many nations participate in promoting peace, stability, and development.

What does Guterres say about the role and reform of the United Nations?

Guterres states that the UN and its Security Council have primary responsibility for international peace and security. He calls for reforms to make the UN more representative and effective, noting that criticism often comes from those opposing reform.

What challenges does Guterres identify for international cooperation?

Guterres is concerned about the erosion of international law, growing geopolitical divisions, and pressure on multilateral institutions. These issues are further complicated by recent global conflicts and financial challenges like reduced member state funding.

Published at : 30 Jan 2026 05:33 PM (IST)
United Nation UN Secretary-General António Guterres China United STates
