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English NewsNewsWorldRussian Overnight Strikes Kill 6 In Ukraine, Kyiv Claims Tu-95 Bomber Destroyed

Russian Overnight Strikes Kill 6 In Ukraine, Kyiv Claims Tu-95 Bomber Destroyed

Russia carried out deadly strikes across Ukraine overnight that hit residential areas, while Ukraine said drone strikes in the Black Sea hit 12 Russian vessels.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 11:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Six killed, twenty wounded in Russian attacks across Ukraine.
  • Russian drones killed two, damaged civilian vessels in Mykolaiv.
  • Ukrainian drones hit several Russian ships in the Black Sea.

Edited by: Karl Sexton

At least six people were killed and 20 wounded in Russian attacks on Ukraine overnight, Ukrainian authorities reported on Friday.

In the southern port city of Odesa, two people were killed and 10 others injured, including a woman who had been walking in a park with her children, who survived, said regional military administration head Oleh Kiper.

In the nearby port city of Mykolaiv, regional prosecutors said that a Russian drone attack damaged three ​civilian-flagged vessels, killing two Ukrainian civilians who were on board a vessel.

In the Zaporizhzhia region to the southeast, two people were killed and five more were injured in a Russian strike, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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Russia's Defense Ministry said strikes on Odesa targeted port infrastructure used by the Ukrainian military as well as a drone production facility. Ukrainian sources did not report any damage to port facilities in Odesa.

In the northeastern region of Kharkiv, three people were injured by Russian shelling. In neighboring Sumy region, Russia fired 15 glide bombs, damaging residential buildings and civilian infrastructure and injuring one person, Zelenksyy said.

In Kharkiv, operations at a gas production facility were suspended after a Russian drone attack, Ukrainian oil and gas company Naftogaz reported, adding it was not yet ​possible to the extent or ​scale ⁠of damage.

In total, Russia deployed more than 130 drones and eight missiles overnight, Zelenskyy added.

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Russian Vessels Targeted By Drones In Black Sea

Meanwhile, Robert Brovdi, the head of Ukraine's drone forces, said several Russian ships were hit in the Black Sea, including nine cargo vessels, a tanker, a gas transport ship and a tugboat.

"The fleet hunt continues," Brovdi said in a statement on Telegram. He said the strikes aim to disable the ships and disrupt transport of oil, fuel and cargo shipments used to circumvent sanctions.

"It is not the goal to pollute the waters with oil slicks, so no holes in the hulls," Brovdi said.

He added that since July 6, 159 Russian vessels have been attacked in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. These numbers could not be independently verified.

Zelenskyy said on X that Ukraine destroyed a strategic Tu-95 parked at ⁠Russia's Engels airbase, deep inside Russia, about ​800 kilometers (497 miles) from ​the Ukrainian ​border.

Zelenskyy said the aircraft was used for missile strikes on Ukraine.

"We are defending ourselves ​justly ⁠and proactively," he said.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What were the immediate consequences of the recent Russian attacks on Ukraine?

Russian attacks overnight killed at least six people and wounded 20 across Ukraine. Significant casualties were reported in Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia, with others injured in Kharkiv and Sumy.

What actions did Ukraine take against Russian vessels in the Black Sea?

Ukraine's drone forces attacked several Russian ships in the Black Sea, including cargo vessels, a tanker, a gas transport ship, and a tugboat. The strikes aim to disable ships and disrupt transport circumventing sanctions.

Did Ukraine conduct any strikes deep within Russia?

Yes, President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine destroyed a strategic Tu-95 aircraft at Russia's Engels airbase. This airbase is located approximately 800 kilometers (497 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 17 Jul 2026 11:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Russia Ukraine War Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukraine Black Sea RUSSIA
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