Starmer Vows Britain Will ‘Never Surrender’ To Far-Right Violence After Mass Protest

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged that Britain will “never surrender” its national symbols to far-right extremists who use them as cover for violence and racist intimidation.

In his first response to Saturday’s massive nationalist rally led by far-right activist Tommy Robinson, Starmer condemned assaults on police officers and the harassment of minority communities. He said the St George’s flag should be seen as a symbol of unity, not division.

“People have a right to peaceful protest. It is core to our country’s values,” Starmer said in a statement to The Guardian. “But we will not stand for assaults on police officers doing their job or for people feeling intimidated on our streets because of their background or the colour of their skin.”

The prime minister added: “Britain is a nation proudly built on tolerance, diversity and respect. Our flag represents our diverse country, and we will never surrender it to those who use it as a symbol of violence, fear and division.”

The weekend march, billed as the largest nationalist protest in decades, drew an estimated 110,000 to 150,000 people, according to police. It featured a speech from billionaire X owner Elon Musk, a former confidant of Donald Trump, who warned the crowd that “violence is coming.” Musk urged a dissolution of Parliament and fresh elections, declaring: “You either fight back or you die.”

The scale of the protest and Musk’s incendiary remarks intensified pressure on Starmer to take a stronger stance against the far-right. Within Labour, some MPs had voiced concern that the prime minister had been too cautious in confronting extremist rhetoric.

Before the demonstration, anti-fascist group Hope Not Hate wrote to Starmer, urging him to publicly challenge the rising tide of racist politics. Several senior MPs echoed the call, arguing Labour had a responsibility to lead the fight against rightwing extremism.

Starmer’s forthright intervention appears aimed at reassuring supporters that his government will stand firm against intimidation, while reclaiming the St George’s flag as a banner of inclusivity and national pride.