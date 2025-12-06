Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UAE Rulers Offer Condolences To Saudi King On The Passing Of Prince Abdullah

UAE Rulers and Crown Princes sent messages of condolences to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on the passing of Prince Abdullah bin Fahd bin Abdullah Al Saud, shared grief with the Kingdom.

By : ANI | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 08:07 AM (IST)
Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 6 (ANI/WAM): The Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent separate messages of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Prince Abdullah bin Fahd bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed bin Jalawi Al Saud.

The messages were sent by Their Highnesses the Rulers, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers sent similar messages of condolences to King Salman.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Dec 2025 08:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Saudi Arabia King Salman Saudi Royal Family UAE Rulers Prince Abdullah Death UAE Condolences
