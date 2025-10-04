Two Indian Nationals Killed In Road Accident Near Italy's Grosseto

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldTwo Indian Nationals Killed In Road Accident Near Italy's Grosseto

By : IANS | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 07:50 AM (IST)
Rome, Oct 3 (IANS) Two Indian nationals from Nagpur have died in an accident near Grosseto in Italy, the Indian Embassy in Italy said on Friday. The Embassy said that it is in contact with the family and local Italian authorities and providing assistance to the family of the deceased.

"The Embassy conveys its heartfelt and sincere condolences for the tragic loss of two Indian nationals from Nagpur in an accident near Grosseto," the Indian Embassy in Italy posted on X.

"Our prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured family members who are undergoing treatment. The Embassy is in contact with the family and local Italian authorities. We are providing all assistance to the family," it added.

The Embassy's statement comes after three people died and five others, including two children, were injured, some seriously, in an accident near Grosseto. The accident involving a van and a nine-seater minibus carrying tourists of Asian origin occurred shortly before 9 am (local time) on Thursday, 'Italien.News' reported. According to the authorities, three persons died on the spot.

"For three of the occupants, all help came too late; according to the authorities, they died at the scene of the accident," the news portal mentioned.

Following the accident, a large-scale operation was launched. Two fire department teams, supported by an incident commander, freed the injured from the wrecked vehicles to hand them over to medical personnel. Two rescue helicopters were used considering the severity of the injuries. Two of the five injured were taken to the hospital in Siena, one person was taken to the Careggi hospital in Florence and two others to the local hospital in Grosseto, according to the report.

Apart from emergency services, the traffic police, carabinieri and technicians from the road management company ANAS were deployed at the site of the incident to regulate traffic and start reconstructing the course of the accident. Investigations into the exact cause of the accident are being conducted, the report detailed.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 07:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Italy Road Accident
