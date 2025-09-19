Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldTwo Earthquakes Strike Russia's East Coast Of Kamchatka

Two Earthquakes Strike Russia's East Coast Of Kamchatka

By : ANI | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 12:58 PM (IST)

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported two significant earthquakes near the East Coast of Kamchatka early Friday. The agency informed about the tremors in a post on X.
 
The first earthquake measured 7.5 on the Richter scale and struck at 00:28:23 IST at a latitude of 53.29 N and longitude of 160.36 E, at a depth of 85 km, according to the NCS.

Shortly after, a second tremor measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale occurred at 00:38:23 IST at a latitude of 53.08 N and longitude of 160.59 E, at a depth of 30 km.

Both earthquakes were recorded near the East Coast of Kamchatka.
 
These followed a recent strong earthquake of magnitude 7.0 that struck near the east coast of Kamchatka, as reported by the NCS on Saturday.
 
The NCS further noted that the earthquake had occurred at a depth of 60 kilometres near the east coast of Kamchatka.
 
"EQ of M: 7.0, On: 13/09/2025 08:07:57 IST, Lat: 53.32 N, Long: 159.92 E, Depth: 60 Km, Location: Near East Coast of Kamchatka," the NCS wrote on X.
 
No reports of damage had come in so far.
 
Earlier in July, a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.8 had struck off the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on a Wednesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) stated, triggering tsunami alerts across the Pacific, including Russia, Japan, Guam, Hawaii, and Alaska.
 
According to a post on X by the NCS, the earthquake had taken place at a latitude of 52.56 north and a longitude of 160.10 east, and was at a depth of 55 kilometres.
 
The Kamchatka Peninsula is the meeting point of the Pacific and North American tectonic plates, making it a seismic hot zone.
 
The Alaska-Aleutian subduction system is one of the most seismically active globally, producing more earthquakes greater than M8 over the last century than any other. Many of these earthquakes, as well as coastal and submarine landslides, have created tsunamis. The region contains over 130 volcanoes and volcanic fields, and contains well over three-quarters of US volcanoes that have erupted in the last two hundred years. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 12:57 PM (IST)
