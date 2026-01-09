'They’ll Pay Hell': Trump Warns Against Crackdown On Protesters, Denies Meeting Crown Prince

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







As mass demonstrations continue to ripple across Iran, US President Donald Trump has once again drawn a firm line, delivering a blunt warning to Tehran while also weighing in on speculation about opposition figures waiting in the wings. Speaking candidly in a radio interview, Trump addressed both the escalating unrest and questions surrounding Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran’s former monarch, two angles that underscore Washington’s cautious but forceful posture.

Trump Warns Iran Against Violent Crackdowns On Protesters

President Trump made it clear that the Iranian leadership would face severe consequences if it responds to ongoing protests with lethal force. During an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, Trump said US officials have already communicated this warning directly to Tehran.

"I have let them know that if they start killing people, which they tend to do during their riots… we’re going to hit them very hard," Trump said, underscoring his administration’s zero-tolerance stance on violent repression.

When Hewitt noted reports that dozens of protesters have died over the past two weeks, Trump offered a measured response. He suggested that not all reported deaths could be attributed to security forces, pointing out that some may have resulted from stampedes during chaotic demonstrations.

"I’m not sure I can necessarily hold somebody responsible for that," Trump said, before emphasising that Iranian authorities have been warned in unusually strong terms. "They’ve been told very strongly, even more strongly than I’m speaking to you right now, that if they do that, they’re going to have to pay hell."

Despite the tough rhetoric, Trump struck a sympathetic tone when addressing the protesters themselves. He praised their courage and expressed regret over Iran’s current state, describing the country as once being "a great country."

"You should feel strongly about freedom," he said. "You’re brave people. It’s a shame what’s happened to your country."

Trump Cool On Meeting Reza Pahlavi, Son Of Iran’s Former Shah

Alongside warnings to the Iranian regime, Trump was also asked about Reza Pahlavi, the son of the former Shah of Iran and a figure often mentioned in discussions about Iran’s political future.

Trump acknowledged that he has followed Pahlavi’s public presence but signaled that now is not the time for any formal engagement.

"I’ve watched him, and he seems like a nice person, but I’m not sure that it would be appropriate at this point to do that," Trump said when asked whether he would meet with him.

Rather than backing any individual or movement, Trump suggested a wait-and-see approach, indicating that the unfolding situation inside Iran should determine what comes next.

"I think that we should let everybody go out there and we see who emerges," he added.