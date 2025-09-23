Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Trump to meet Pak PM Sharif on margins on UNGA session

New York/Washington, Sep 22 (PTI): US President Donald Trump will meet Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Tuesday on the margins of the high-level 80th session of the United Nations General Assembl.

By : PTI | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 12:44 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New York/Washington, Sep 22 (PTI): US President Donald Trump will meet Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Tuesday on the margins of the high-level 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Trump will address the General Debate of the UN General Assembly Tuesday morning, his first address to world leaders in his second term as president from the iconic UNGA podium.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at the daily press briefing Monday that Trump will deliver a “major speech” touting the renewal of American strength around the world, his historic accomplishments in just eight months, including the “ending of seven global wars and conflicts”.

Trump has repeatedly said that he ended the conflict between India and Pakistan and is expected to repeat that claim from the UNGA podium when he addresses world leaders tomorrow.

Leavitt said the president will also touch upon how globalist institutions have significantly decayed the world order, and he will articulate his straightforward and constructive vision for the world.

Trump will also be hosting bilateral meetings with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the leaders of Ukraine, Argentina and the European Union.

“The president will also, later in the day, hold a multilateral meeting with Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkiye, Pakistan, Egypt, the UAE and Jordan,” she said.

Trump will land in New York Monday evening and is expected to depart for Washington Tuesday night.

Pakistan’s permanent mission to the UN said Sharif will lead the Pakistani delegation to the high-level segment of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) from September 22 in New York.

The prime minister will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, besides other ministers and senior officials.

Tensions between India and Pakistan soared after terrorists killed 26 people, mostly civilians, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

In a powerful retaliation to the Pahalgam massacre, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on the terror targets, including Bahawalpur, a stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group, on May 7 as part of Operation Sindoor.

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after a “long night” of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim over 40 times that he “helped settle” the tensions between the two countries.

India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries. PTI YAS GSP GSP

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 12:45 AM (IST)
