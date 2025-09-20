US President Donald Trump on Friday signed a proclamation that dramatically increased the annual fee for H-1B visas to USD 100,000, a sweeping move that could heavily affect Indian professionals working in the United States. The decision is part of the administration’s broader push to tighten immigration rules and prioritise American workers over foreign hires.

Speaking from the Oval Office as he signed the order alongside Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Trump said the intent was to ensure that only the "very highly skilled” and “truly extraordinary people” are brought into the country.

“We need workers. We need workers. We need great workers, and this pretty much ensures that that's what's going to happen,” Trump said.

The H-1B program was originally designed to allow U.S. employers, especially in the tech sector, to hire highly skilled professionals for jobs that are often difficult to fill locally. However, critics argue it has been increasingly misused as a channel for cheaper foreign labor.

According to Lutnick, the average earnings of those who previously entered through employment-based Green Cards stood at USD 66,000 annually, and they were five times more likely to seek government assistance. He called the system “illogical,” claiming it placed American workers at an unfair disadvantage.

“So we were taking in the bottom quartile, below the average American. It was illogical, the only country in the world that was taking in the bottom quartile,” Lutnick said.

"We are going to stop doing that. We're going to only take extraordinary people at the very top, instead of those trying to take jobs from Americans. They're going to create businesses and create jobs for Americans. And this programme will raise more than USD 100 billion for the treasury of the United States," he added.

After signing the order, Trump said that the the country will use that amount to cut taxes and pay down debt. “We think it's going to be very successful."

How Will The Order Impact Indians?

For Indian IT professionals, this development could be a major setback. Indian workers represent the largest group on H-1B visas, which are typically valid for three years and renewable for another three.

If a company sponsors an employee for the Green Card, the visas can be renewed till the permanent residency comes through. However, Iif employers choose not to shoulder the newly imposed cost, many Indian employees could find themselves forced to return home, even those waiting years for permanent residency.

"So the whole idea is, no more will these big tech companies or other big companies train foreign workers. They have to pay the government USD 100,000, then they have to pay the employee. So it's just not economic. If you're going to train somebody, you're going to train one of the recent graduates from one of the great universities across our land, train Americans. Stop bringing in people to take our jobs. That's the policy here. And all of the big companies are on board. We've spoken to them about,” Lutnick said.

Trump defended the policy, saying that American companies support it. “The tech companies love it. They really love it. They really love it. They need it. The main thing is, we're going to have great people coming in.”

Trump Rolls Out New Gold Card Programme

Alongside the H-1B changes, Trump also unveiled a new “Gold Card” visa program designed for foreigners of extraordinary ability. Under this initiative, individuals who contribute USD 1 million to the U.S. Treasury, or USD 2 million if sponsored by a corporation, will qualify for expedited visas and a clear path to permanent residency.

“We're taking in hundreds of billions of dollars. The Gold Card will be taking in hundreds of billions of dollars, and companies will be able to keep some people they need. They need people of expertise, great expertise. I think it's going to be a fantastic thing, and we're going to take that money and we're going to reduce taxes, we're going to reduce debt,” Trump said.

#WATCH | On the 'Gold Card' visa programme, US President Donald J Trump says, "... We think it's going to be very successful... It's going to raise billions of dollars, which will reduce taxes, pay off debt, and do other good things..."



Will The Fee Apply To Current H1-B Visa Holders?

Lutnick clarified that the USD 100,000 annual fee would apply to both new applicants and renewals. Employers will need to evaluate whether a foreign worker’s contribution justifies the steep cost.

“Renewals, first times, the company needs to decide. Is that person valuable enough to have USD 100,000 a year payment to the government, or they should head home and they should go hire an American," he said.

Lutnick stressed that the policy is aimed at one goal: ensuring immigration benefits only the “top, top people” who bring undeniable value to the United States.

“It can be a total of six years, so USD 100,000 a year. So either the person is very valuable to the company and America, or they're going to depart and the company is going to hire an American. That’s the point of immigration - hire Americans and make sure the people coming in are the top, top people. Stop the nonsense of letting people just come into this country on these visas that were given away for free. The President is crystal clear. Valuable people only for America. Stop the nonsense,” Lutnick said.