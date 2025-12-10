Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump Praises Karoline Leavitt’s 'Beautiful Face' And 'Lips Like Machine Gun During Pennsylvania Rally

Trump Praises Karoline Leavitt’s 'Beautiful Face' And 'Lips Like Machine Gun During Pennsylvania Rally

Trump praised White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt at a Pennsylvania rally, calling her face “beautiful” and her lips “like a little machine gun.”

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 12:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

US President Donald Trump drew attention at a recent Pennsylvania rally after shifting from his economic message to deliver striking praise for his White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt. The 79-year-old leader was highlighting his administration’s economic achievements when he suddenly turned to compliment the 28-year-old aide, sparking a mix of cheers and surprise from the crowd.

‘Isn’t She Great?’ Trump Asks Supporters

Introducing Leavitt as a “superstar,” Trump asked supporters, “Is Karoline great?” before launching into a series of remarks about her appearance and on-screen presence. He spoke admiringly about her confidence during television interviews and described how she “dominates” when she appears on Fox.

Remarks on Appearance Raise Eyebrows

Trump went further, praising Leavitt’s “beautiful face” and “lips,” even mimicking sound effects as he likened her speaking style to “a little machine gun.” He attributed her fearlessness to what he called the administration’s strong policies, adding that she has “a little bit easier job” compared with her counterparts.

The President has made similar comments before. During an August interview with Newsmax, he praised her face, intelligence, and manner of speaking, again comparing her rapid delivery to a machine gun. At the time, he said, “I don’t think anybody has ever had a better press secretary than Karoline.”

Leavitt’s Rise in the Trump Administration

Leavitt, who previously served as an assistant press secretary from 2019 to 2021, returned to the White House in January. Her comeback followed an unsuccessful congressional run and marked her historic appointment as the youngest White House press secretary ever. She is the fifth person to hold the position under Trump and the first of his second term.

Originally from New Hampshire, Leavitt is married to Nicholas Riccio, a 60-year-old real estate developer. The couple share a son, Niko.

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 12:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
White House Press Secretary US President TRUMP Pennsylvania Rally Karoline Leavitt Beautiful Face Lips Like A Machine Gun
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
IndiGo Flight Crisis Wipes Out Rs 1,000 Crore For Delhi Businesses, Trade Body Says
IndiGo Flight Crisis Wipes Out Rs 1,000 Crore For Delhi Businesses, Trade Body Says
World
‘NATO Calls Me Daddy’: Trump Slams ‘Decaying’ Europe, Says Ukraine Should Hold Elections
‘NATO Calls Me Daddy’: Trump Slams ‘Decaying’ Europe, Says Ukraine Should Hold Elections
Cities
Trouble Mounts For Storyteller Aniruddhacharya As Top Court Takes Up Complaint Over Controversial Remarks
Trouble Mounts For Storyteller Aniruddhacharya As Top Court Takes Up Complaint Over Controversial Remarks
Business
Former RBI Governor Rajan On Trump Tariffs: Pakistan Did The Right Thing
Former RBI Governor Rajan On Trump Tariffs: Pakistan Did The Right Thing
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Three Devotees Killed as Speeding Truck Hits Bus in Sikar, Several Injured
Breaking: Court Orders FIR Against Religious Orator Aniruddhacharya Over Objectionable Remarks on Women
Goa Nightclub Fire: Third Owner Ajay Gupta Arrested, Luthra Brothers Still Absconding
Goa Nightclub Fire: Arpora Nightclub Turns Into Chaos as Massive Fire Erupts, 25 Lives Lost in Tragic Incident
Breaking: NIA Conducts Forest Searches in Anantnag in Delhi Car Blast Investigation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget