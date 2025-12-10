Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





US President Donald Trump drew attention at a recent Pennsylvania rally after shifting from his economic message to deliver striking praise for his White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt. The 79-year-old leader was highlighting his administration’s economic achievements when he suddenly turned to compliment the 28-year-old aide, sparking a mix of cheers and surprise from the crowd.

‘Isn’t She Great?’ Trump Asks Supporters

Introducing Leavitt as a “superstar,” Trump asked supporters, “Is Karoline great?” before launching into a series of remarks about her appearance and on-screen presence. He spoke admiringly about her confidence during television interviews and described how she “dominates” when she appears on Fox.

Remarks on Appearance Raise Eyebrows

Trump went further, praising Leavitt’s “beautiful face” and “lips,” even mimicking sound effects as he likened her speaking style to “a little machine gun.” He attributed her fearlessness to what he called the administration’s strong policies, adding that she has “a little bit easier job” compared with her counterparts.

Trump praised Karoline Leavitt: ‘When she goes on FOX, she dominates her lips go bop bop bop like a little machine gun, and she fears nothing because we have the right policy.’ pic.twitter.com/3rzHAWBAdP — 🇺🇸RA🇺🇸 (@RanaAmjad583030) December 10, 2025

The President has made similar comments before. During an August interview with Newsmax, he praised her face, intelligence, and manner of speaking, again comparing her rapid delivery to a machine gun. At the time, he said, “I don’t think anybody has ever had a better press secretary than Karoline.”

Leavitt’s Rise in the Trump Administration

Leavitt, who previously served as an assistant press secretary from 2019 to 2021, returned to the White House in January. Her comeback followed an unsuccessful congressional run and marked her historic appointment as the youngest White House press secretary ever. She is the fifth person to hold the position under Trump and the first of his second term.

Originally from New Hampshire, Leavitt is married to Nicholas Riccio, a 60-year-old real estate developer. The couple share a son, Niko.