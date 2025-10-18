Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldTrump Says Solving Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Would Be 'Easy'

Trump Says Solving Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Would Be 'Easy'

Former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence in resolving the Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict, citing his past war resolutions, during a White House meeting with Zelenskyy.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 08:59 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday expressed confidence that he could “easily” resolve the escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, asserting that he has successfully settled multiple conflicts during his tenure.

Speaking at a working lunch with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, Trump said, “Although I do understand that Pakistan attacked, or there is an attack going on with Afghanistan. That's an easy one for me to solve if I have to solve it. In the meantime, I have to run the USA, but I love solving wars. You know why? I like stopping people from being killed, and I've saved millions and millions of lives.”

Trump Highlights Previous War Resolutions

During the conversation, Trump reiterated his past achievements in mediating global conflicts, including in Rwanda, the Congo, and India-Pakistan disputes. “I have solved eight wars. Go to Rwanda and the Congo, talk about India and Pakistan. Look at all of the wars that we solved, and every time I solved, when they say if you solve the next one, you're gonna get the Nobel Prize. I didn't get a Nobel Prize. Somebody got it who is a very nice woman. I don't know who she is, but she was very generous. I don't care about all that stuff. I just care about saving lives,” Trump said.

Ceasefire Between Pakistan and Afghanistan Faces Hurdles

The remarks come as a 48-hour ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan expired, with reports indicating that the truce was extended while both sides prepare to meet in Doha for negotiations. The Taliban, however, claimed that Pakistani airstrikes in several districts of Paktika province violated the ceasefire, stating that the agreement had been “broken.”

Meanwhile, the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. In her acceptance speech, she partly dedicated the award to Trump, acknowledging his support for Venezuela’s democratic movement.

Published at : 18 Oct 2025 08:59 AM (IST)
