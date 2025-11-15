Trump Orders Tariff Rollback On Beef, Coffee & Tropical Fruits Amid Economic Pressure

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on November 14, 2025, eliminating tariffs on a wide array of goods, including beef, coffee, and tropical fruits. The move comes amid growing consumer frustration over high prices and follows off-year elections in which economic issues dominated voter concerns, contributing to Democratic victories in Virginia, New Jersey, and other states.

Trump Orders Tariff Rollback On Beef, Coffee & Tropical Fruits

Speaking aboard Air Force One en route to Florida, Trump described the policy shift as a “rollback on some foods like coffee.” When asked if tariffs had driven up prices, he acknowledged they “may, in some cases” have contributed, but insisted much of the burden fell on other countries, as per a report on AP. The announcement represents a notable departure from the president’s signature trade approach, which has centered on using tariffs to boost government revenue.

While Trump has repeatedly claimed that inflation has been under control during his second term, elevated prices have continued to strain households. Economists note that many of the goods covered by the rollback, such as coffee and tropical fruits, are not produced domestically, meaning prior tariffs increased costs without benefiting U.S. producers. Beef, however, had been a particular concern, with tariffs on major exporters like Brazil contributing to record-high U.S. prices.

The executive order underscores the political and economic pressures on the administration, as voters remain focused on affordability and the cost of living. By reversing some of his trade policies, Trump has made a rare concession in his protectionist agenda, highlighting the tension between safeguarding domestic industries and easing consumer costs. The rollback is expected to spark further debate over the future of U.S. trade and the balance between economic protectionism and consumer relief.

