NDA's Sanjay Kumar Wins Mahua, Seat Where Row Over Abuses At PM Modi’s Late Mother Began

The NDA has emerged victorious in Mahua, a constituency that recently became the center of a heated controversy over alleged abuse directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother. Sanjay Kumar Singh of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) won decisively, securing 87,641 votes and defeating his closest rival by 44,997 votes. Mukesh Kumar Raushan of the Rashtriya Janata Dal came second with 42,644 votes, while Tej Pratap Yadav of the Janshakti Janta Dal polled 35,703. Other contenders included Amit Kumar of AIMIM (15,783), Independent Ashma Parveen (7,427), and Rimjhim Devi of the BSP (6,739).

NDA's Sanjay Kumar Wins Mahua

The victory comes amid tensions over Heeraben Modi, who passed away in December 2022 at the age of 99. The Bihar Congress amid campaigns shared an AI-generated video portraying the Prime Minister dreaming of his mother rebuking him over his politics, a move strongly condemned by the BJP as an insult to both women and the underprivileged.

This follows an earlier incident in August when a video circulated showing alleged abuse of the Prime Minister and his mother from a stage featuring images of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, sparking widespread outrage.

The Mahua outcome now carries added significance, intertwining electoral results with debates over political decency and public respect. Sanjay Kumar Singh’s win is being seen not just as an NDA electoral success but also as a symbolic moment in the ongoing narrative battle that continues to shape Bihar’s political landscape.