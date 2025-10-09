Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Donald Trump has been described as “The Peace President” by the White House, even as the former US leader himself casts doubt on his chances of receiving the Nobel Peace Prize. Trump, who has repeatedly highlighted his role in international diplomacy, including efforts between Israel and Hamas, and claimed progress in resolving tensions involving Russia and Ukraine, remains cautious about the Norwegian Nobel Committee’s final decision.

The recognition comes amid fresh developments in the Middle East. Trump recently announced that Israel and Hamas have reached a deal for the first phase of a ceasefire in Gaza following indirect talks in Egypt, marking what he sees as another milestone in his peace agenda.

THE PEACE PRESIDENT. pic.twitter.com/bq3nMvuiSd — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 9, 2025

Trump Reflects On Global Peace Achievements

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, “I have no idea… Marco (Secretary of State Rubio) would tell you we settled seven wars. We're close to settling an eighth. I think we'll end up settling the Russia situation...I don't think anybody in history has settled that many.” The statement underscores his view of his extensive, if controversial, peace-making record.

While Trump remains sceptical, the White House shared an image of him with the caption, “The Peace President,” a nod to his own ambitions. He has long questioned why former President Barack Obama received the Nobel Peace Prize in his first year, often contrasting it with what he considers his own more substantial peace efforts.

International Nominations Fuel Speculation

Several countries, including Pakistan, have reportedly nominated Trump for the prize. Islamabad, on June 20, confirmed it would recommend his name in recognition of his “decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis.” Despite multiple nominations, Trump voiced concern that “perhaps they'll find a reason not to give it to me,” highlighting his ongoing uncertainty about the Nobel Committee’s decision.

Trump’s pursuit of the prestigious award reflects both his personal ambitions and his desire to cement a legacy as a peacemaker on the global stage. Even though he was nominated during his first term, the prize eluded him, and now the world watches as the announcement looms.