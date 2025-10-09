Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







In a pointed appeal to the White House, nineteen members of the US Congress have called on President Donald Trump to take swift action to mend Washington’s increasingly tense relationship with India. The bipartisan group, led by Congresswoman Deborah Ross and Congressman Ro Khanna, urged the administration to reverse recent tariff hikes that have deepened friction between the two nations.

Lawmakers Warn Of Damaging Consequences

In their October 8 letter, the lawmakers said that the recent decision to raise duties on Indian goods, some reaching as high as 50 percent, had "strained relations with the world’s largest democracy" and was already producing "negative consequences for both countries." They pressed the President to "reset and repair this critical partnership" before the damage becomes irreversible.

Tariffs Targeting Indian Goods Raise Alarms

According to the letter, the Trump administration in late August 2025 doubled existing tariffs on Indian imports, raising them from 25 percent to 50 percent. The move combined a "reciprocal" tariff with an additional 25 percent levy imposed in response to India’s energy purchases from Russia. Lawmakers described these measures as "punitive," warning they were hurting Indian manufacturers, driving up costs for American consumers, and disrupting vital supply chains that US companies depend on to keep products affordable and available.

India’s Role As A Key Trade Partner

The members of Congress emphasised India’s critical role in the US economy, noting that American manufacturers rely heavily on Indian suppliers for essential materials and components across industries, from semiconductors to healthcare and energy. They also highlighted that US companies investing in India gain access to one of the world’s fastest-growing consumer markets, while Indian investment in the United States supports American jobs and local economies.

The lawmakers cautioned that continuing tariff escalations could "jeopardize these ties," making goods more expensive for American families and weakening the global competitiveness of US businesses.

Risks Of Pushing India Toward Rivals

Beyond the economic fallout, the letter warned that the administration’s trade policies risked driving India closer to China and Russia, an outcome that could have far-reaching geopolitical implications. "This development is particularly concerning given India’s growing importance as a stabilising force in the Indo-Pacific through its participation in the Quad," the members wrote, referring to the strategic alliance between the US, India, Japan, and Australia. They described India as an "indispensable partner" in countering China’s expanding influence in the region.

Call To Reaffirm A Strategic Partnership

Reaffirming the foundation of the US-India relationship, the lawmakers underscored shared democratic values and a mutual commitment to freedom and openness. "The US-India relationship stands out for its commitment to freedom, openness, and mutual respect," the letter stated. The members urged President Trump to reaffirm Washington’s dedication to this alliance, emphasising that strategically, economically, and reputationally, they strongly believe this partnership is essential.