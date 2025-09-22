Trump, Musk Shake Hands At Charlie Kirk Memorial; Video Goes Viral

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldTrump, Musk Shake Hands At Charlie Kirk Memorial; Video Goes Viral

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 07:59 AM (IST)

US President Donald Trump and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk were seen together for the first time since their June falling-out, sharing a handshake and animated conversation during the memorial service of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Arizona.

The moment, captured on live television just as Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth took the stage, showed Musk sliding into an empty seat beside Trump. The two exchanged greetings and appeared to chat warmly, signalling a thaw in their strained relationship.

The service drew senior political figures, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who cited the gospel message of Jesus’ resurrection, and Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, who envisioned a spiritual uprising in Kirk’s wake. Vice President JD Vance credited Kirk’s faith-driven activism with reshaping the balance of American politics, saying, “I have talked more about Jesus Christ the past two weeks than I have my entire time in public office.”

Trump Calls Charlie Kirk A Martyr

President Trump, striking a sharper tone, hailed Kirk as a “martyr” but pivoted quickly to politics, declaring that he “hated” his opponents and accusing them of having “cheated like dogs.” His remarks contrasted with those of Kirk’s widow, Erika, who had urged compassion and understanding just moments before.

Kirk was fatally shot at Utah Valley University while addressing a conservative student assembly last week. The 31-year-old was struck in the neck and rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead. At the time of the shooting, Kirk was speaking about gun violence in America

Published at : 22 Sep 2025 07:59 AM (IST)
Elon Musk Donald Trump US News Donald Trump. Charlie Kirk Memorial
