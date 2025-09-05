Trump Hosts Star-Studded Tech CEO Dinner At White House, Elon Musk Not On Guest List

US President Donald Trump welcomed a star-studded lineup of tech leaders to the White House on Thursday , in a high-profile dinner focused on artificial intelligence, corporate investments, and the future of innovation in America.

Big Names, Big Investments

The guest list included some of the most influential names in technology: Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google’s Sundar Pichai, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Also present were OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and cofounder Greg Brockman, Oracle CEO Safra Catz, Blue Origin CEO David Limp, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, TIBCO Software chairman Vivek Ranadive, Palantir executive Shyam Sankar, Scale AI founder Alexandr Wang, and Shift4 Payments CEO Jared Isaacman.

Trump, seated at the center of a long table surrounded by what he called “high IQ people,” asked each executive about their company’s investments in the United States. The numbers were staggering. Zuckerberg and Cook each pledged $600 billion, Pichai said Google was investing $250 billion, while Nadella pointed to Microsoft’s $80 billion annual commitment.

“This is taking our country to a new level,” Trump declared, visibly pleased with the scale of pledges.

Musk Missing from the Table

Notably absent from the dinner was Elon Musk, once a close Trump ally who earlier this year had a very public split with the president. Musk, previously appointed to head the Department of Government Efficiency, was replaced by figures now considered rivals, including OpenAI’s Sam Altman.

Also at the table was Jared Isaacman, a former Musk associate whom Trump nominated to lead NASA before later revoking the appointment. Trump has since described Isaacman as “totally a Democrat,” a decision he acknowledged played a role in Musk’s falling out with him.

Originally, the dinner was scheduled to take place in the Rose Garden, which Trump recently converted into a patio dining space resembling his Mar-a-Lago setup in Palm Beach. The area now features tables, chairs, and umbrellas where he plans to host future gatherings.

White House spokesman Davis Ingle had even described the new venue as “the hottest place to be in Washington, or perhaps the world.” However, due to inclement weather, the dinner was moved indoors to the State Dining Room.

AI Education Task Force

The high-profile dinner followed an afternoon meeting of the White House’s newly formed Artificial Intelligence Education Task Force, chaired by First Lady Melania Trump. The initiative is aimed at preparing young Americans for a future shaped by AI.

“The robots are here. Our future is no longer science fiction,” Melania Trump told participants.

Among those joining the discussions were Sundar Pichai, IBM chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna, and Code.org President Cameron Wilson, alongside several executives who later attended the dinner.

The evening highlighted the complex relationship between Trump and Silicon Valley. For the president, the gathering underscored his ability to attract some of the world’s most powerful business leaders. For the companies, it was a chance to stay in the good graces of a leader known for unpredictable swings between praise and criticism.