HomeNewsWorldTrump–Epstein Images Projected On Windsor Castle As Protests Greet US President’s UK Visit

Trump–Epstein Images Projected On Windsor Castle As Protests Greet US President’s UK Visit

Activists projected Trump–Epstein images onto Windsor Castle ahead of his UK state visit, sparking protests and arrests as the US president prepared for talks with PM Starmer and the royal stay.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 12:40 PM (IST)

Britain’s welcome for U.S. President Donald Trump turned cheeky on Tuesday as activists beamed provocative images of him and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein onto Windsor Castle, just hours before Trump’s arrival for a high-profile state visit.

The projection, orchestrated by the British campaign group Led By Donkeys, splashed a looping video montage across one of the castle’s towers. The short film featured Trump’s mugshot, photos of Epstein, sensational newspaper headlines and an old clip of the two men dancing together. The stunt lit up the royal residence, where Trump and First Lady Melania are set to stay as guests of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Police quickly intervened. Thames Valley Police confirmed that four people were arrested on suspicion of “malicious communications” following the incident. “We take any unauthorised activity around Windsor Castle extremely seriously,” said Chief Superintendent Felicity Parker, noting that officers “responded swiftly to stop the projection.”

The spectacle reignited scrutiny over Trump’s past association with Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The timing also proved awkward for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who only last month dismissed his ambassador to Washington amid revelations about the envoy’s links to Epstein.

Protests Build as Trump Lands

Even before Air Force One touched down, demonstrators began assembling near Windsor Castle to voice their opposition to the visit. AFP reported that thousands more are expected to rally in London, although Trump is unlikely to make public appearances in the capital during his stay.

The president and First Lady will spend Wednesday night at Windsor Castle, enjoying the hospitality of the King and Queen. On Thursday, Trump is scheduled to travel to Chequers — the prime minister’s country residence, for political and economic talks with Starmer before returning to the United States.

As Britain rolls out the red carpet, protesters are seizing the spotlight, ensuring Trump’s visit remains anything but routine.

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 12:40 PM (IST)
