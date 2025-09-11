Trump Ally Charlie Kirk Had Opposed H-1B Visa, Said Indians Displaced American Workers

Charlie Kirk, a staunch Trump ally and a prominent voice in the MAGA movement, was shot and killed on Wednesday while attending an event in Utah. The 30-year-old conservative commentator was widely known for his fiery rhetoric on issues such as immigration, abortion, gun control, and race, stances that often sparked heated debates across college campuses and political circles.

Kirk’s Last Remarks Targeted Indian Professionals

In the days leading up to his death, Kirk ignited fresh controversy with sharp criticism of Indian professionals in the U.S. workforce. On September 2, he posted on X (formerly Twitter):

America does not need more visas for people from India. Perhaps no form of legal immigration has so displaced American workers as those from India. Enough already. We’re full. Let’s finally put our own people first. https://t.co/wcOsorvZFE — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 1, 2025

His remarks came after Fox News host Laura Ingraham warned that any trade deal with India would likely hinge on Washington issuing more work visas. Ingraham argued she would rather not "pay them in visas and trade deficits," adding that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi should instead 'see what terms he can get from Xi [Jinping] instead.'

The Debate Over H-1B Visas And Outsourcing

Kirk’s comments reflected a growing chorus of conservative criticism against the H-1B visa system, which allows U.S. companies to hire highly skilled foreign workers, many of them from India. The debate has long been a political flashpoint.

Right-wing activist Laura Loomer went a step further, suggesting that Donald Trump should consider banning outsourcing to Indian call centers altogether. "You don’t need to press 2 for English anymore," she wrote. "Make Call Centers American Again!"

Supporters of immigration, however, counter that the reality is more nuanced. According to a fact sheet from the American Immigration Council, immigrant and native-born workers typically complement rather than compete with each other. Indian H-1B holders, in particular, make significant contributions by paying taxes, fueling innovation in tech and healthcare, and strengthening local economies across the U.S.

U.S.-India Relations Under Strain

Kirk’s comments also come against the backdrop of strained U.S.-India relations during the Trump era. Tariffs on Indian goods were doubled to 50 percent, and thousands of Indian student visas were revoked, even as Chinese students continued to be admitted in large numbers.

Congressman Ro Khanna, an Indian-American Democrat, previously warned against such policies, saying: “We can't allow the ego of Donald Trump to destroy a strategic relationship with India, that is key to ensuring that America leads and not China.”