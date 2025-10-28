Top Doctor Reveals Why Trump Got MRI Scan Done

A top American cardiologist has raised questions about former US President Donald Trump’s recent medical test, suggesting that an MRI scan would only have been ordered if there were underlying symptoms, possibly neurological or cardiovascular.

Dr Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine at George Washington University and former cardiologist to ex–Vice President Dick Cheney, told CNN that MRIs are never conducted as part of routine check-ups.

“Typically, they’re prompted by symptoms,” he said. “They can be neurological symptoms, back pain, or heart-related issues. The public deserves to know why the president underwent the test, what consultants he saw, and what the results were.”

Trump Calls Results ‘Perfect’

The 79-year-old Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he had undergone an MRI and described the results as “perfect.” When pressed for details, he referred questions to his medical team, saying, “I gave you the full results… and it was perfect.”

The White House maintained that the test was part of a “routine health check.” However, Dr Reiner disputed that explanation, reiterating that MRIs are never part of standard evaluations.

Public health physician Dr Vin Gupta also questioned the rationale behind the test, writing on X, “Even if you are the leader of the free world, you don’t just get an MRI without a clear reason. There’s no such thing as a ‘screening’ MRI.”

Health Concerns Persist

Speculation about Trump’s health has intensified in recent months after public appearances showing him with visible bruises on his hands and an uneven gait. The White House confirmed in July that Trump suffers from chronic venous insufficiency — a condition that affects blood flow from the legs to the heart.

Dr Reiner suggested that Trump’s bruising could be linked to blood-thinning medication, commonly prescribed for cardiovascular issues such as pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis, or atrial fibrillation. “People who take blood thinners for atrial fibrillation are usually on them indefinitely, and the side effects include bruising,” he said.

Reiner concluded that the most important question is not the MRI’s outcome but its cause. “Why he would have an MRI depends on the underlying reason for either that medication or other undisclosed medical problems,” he said. “It is just as important why he had the test as what the test showed.”