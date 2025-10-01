Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld‘They’ll Be Paying About $500M’: Trump Says Harvard Deal Includes AI And Engineering Training

‘They’ll Be Paying About $500M’: Trump Says Harvard Deal Includes AI And Engineering Training

Trump claims Harvard agreed to a $500M settlement, adding the university will run trade schools to train students in AI, engineering, and other fields, though Harvard has not confirmed.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 07:04 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

President Donald Trump on Tuesday revealed that his administration has reached a settlement with Harvard University that would require the Ivy League institution to pay $500 million to resolve a bitter legal and political standoff with the federal government.

Speaking from the White House, Trump told reporters the agreement was nearly finalized. “Linda is finishing up the final details,” he said, referencing Education Secretary Linda McMahon.

According to Trump, the deal not only involves the payout but also requires Harvard to operate trade schools focused on practical training. “They’ll be paying about $500 million, and they’ll be teaching people how to do AI, engines, and lots of other things,” he added.

Harvard Silent on Settlement Claims

Despite Trump’s announcement, Harvard has not confirmed the settlement. It remains uncertain whether the terms described by the president align with any negotiations the university has pursued behind the scenes.

The move comes after months of escalating tensions between the Trump administration and Harvard. The conflict originated with allegations that the university mishandled cases involving Jewish and Israeli students, accusations Trump linked to antisemitism on campus, charges Harvard has repeatedly denied.

A High-Stakes Legal Battle

Earlier this year, Trump escalated the fight by cutting federal funding to Harvard and attempting to block it from enrolling international students. He publicly insisted his administration would accept “nothing less than $500 million” before restoring research grants and funding.

The standoff reached the courts in September when US District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston ruled that the administration acted unlawfully in terminating nearly $2.2 billion in federal research grants. The decision was widely seen as a major victory for Harvard, which had chosen to challenge the White House rather than quietly settle.

Although Judge Burroughs’ ruling stopped the administration from cutting off additional funds, Trump continued to demand a financial settlement, arguing Harvard must be held responsible for allegedly permitting antisemitism to persist on its campus.

Financial Fallout for Harvard

Harvard officials previously warned that Washington’s actions could devastate the university’s budget. Interim President Alan Garber said earlier this year that losing federal support might cost the school nearly $1 billion annually, forcing layoffs and a freeze on new hires.

Trump’s Broader Push Against US Universities

Harvard is not the only institution under fire. The Trump administration has threatened to withhold funding from colleges nationwide over issues ranging from pro-Palestinian protests against Israel’s war in Gaza to climate initiatives, diversity and inclusion programs, and transgender rights.

Other universities have already reached costly agreements. In July, Columbia University paid $200 million to settle federal investigations, while Brown University struck a $50 million deal to restore research funding. Trump has insisted that Harvard’s penalty must be “significantly larger,” citing what he described as the seriousness of its alleged violations.

Published at : 01 Oct 2025 07:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Engineering Us Universities Harvard TRUMP AI Training $500M Settlement Trade Schools Federal Dispute Antisemitism Allegations Research Funding Harvard Trump Deal Harvard Trump Dispute
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
India, Pakistan ‘Shot Down 7 Planes’: Trump Claims Gaza Ceasefire Will Mean He ‘Solved 8 Wars In 8 Months’
India, Pakistan ‘Shot Down 7 Planes’: Trump Claims Gaza Ceasefire Will Mean He ‘Solved 8 Wars In 8 Months’
India
Karur Stampede: Vijay In First Video Accuses CM Stalin Of Seeking Revenge, ‘Political Journey Will Continue’
Karur Stampede: Vijay In First Video Accuses CM Stalin Of Seeking Revenge, ‘Political Journey Will Continue’
Election 2025
Final Bihar Voter List: Over 47 Lakh Electors Removed, Total Tally Reaches 7.42 Crore; Check Steps To Access Roll
Final Bihar Voter List: Over 47 Lakh Electors Removed, Total Tally Reaches 7.42 Crore; Check Steps To Access Roll
India
Leh Internet Blackout Extended As KDA, LAB Suspend Dialogue With Govt For Sonam Wangchuk’s Release, Probe Demands
Leh Internet Blackout Extended As KDA, LAB Suspend Dialogue With Govt For Wangchuk’s Release
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Railway Police Arrest Youth For Dangerous Train Stunt At Borivali After Viral Video Sparks Probe
Dehradun protest erupts over “I Love Mohammed” social media post, police control crowd
Breaking: UP ATS Arrests Four Militants Planning Sharia Push, Weapons Funding Linked To Pakistan
Bihar Election: Bihar final voter list to be released today; 7.35 crore names expected, minor cuts possible
Swami Chaitanyanand Uncooperative In Custody As Mobile Forensics Reveal Key Evidence Amid Outcry Now
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Nishakant Ojha
Dr Nishakant Ojha
Bagram Air Base: Why A Trump-Led US Return Could Ignite New Faultlines For India
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget