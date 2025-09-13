'That's A Big Deal. Not An Easy Thing To Do': Trump Admits 50% Tariffs 'Caused Rift' With India

US President Donald Trump on Friday acknowledged that his administration’s decision to slap a 50 percent tariff on India over its purchases of Russian oil had strained relations between Washington and New Delhi.

"Look, India was their (Russia's) biggest customer. I put a 50% tariff on India because they're buying oil from Russia. That's not an easy thing to do," Trump told Fox News during an interview.

The move, part of Trump’s broader push to isolate Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, sparked tensions in India and fueled growing anti-US sentiment. "That's a big deal. And it causes a rift with India," Trump admitted during the Fox & Friends program, when asked about the consequences of clamping down on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"But I've already done it. I've done a lot,” Trump added. “And remember this is a Europe's problem much more than our problem.”

Trump also reiterated his claims that he resolved multiple global conflicts during his second term. “I have solved seven wars. I did so many, including Pakistan and India, but big ones, some were unsolvable, Congo and Rwanda. I solved it. It was going on for 31 years, millions of people killed. I solve wars that was unsolvable,” he said.

Initially, Trump announced additional duties of 25 percent on Indian exports. He later doubled the rate to 50 percent starting August 27, citing New Delhi’s rising imports of Russian crude despite Western sanctions. The tariffs quickly became a flashpoint in US-India relations, escalating tensions and souring ties between the two nations.

Despite the tensions, Trump signalled a willingness to reset dialogue. Earlier this week, he said his administration was continuing negotiations to dismantle “trade barriers” with India and confirmed he was looking forward to speaking with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sergio Gor, Trump’s pick for US ambassador to India and special envoy for South Asia, also struck a similar tone on Thursday, downplaying the tariff dispute as a “little hiccup.”

"We hold our friends to different standards," Gor said, stressing Washington’s determination to steer New Delhi closer to the United States.

He also underscored that while Trump has not hesitated to criticise foreign leaders, he has refrained from directly targeting PM Modi. "I will make it a top priority to ensure that they're pulled in our direction, not away from us," Gor added.

Earlier this week, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that a trade deal with India could move forward as soon as New Delhi stops buying oil from Russia. "Well, we're going to sort out India," Lutnick said, while speaking to CNBC about trade priorities.