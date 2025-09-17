Texas State University has expelled a student following widespread outrage over a viral video that surfaced during a memorial event for conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The footage, which spread rapidly across social media, showed the student mimicking Kirk’s assassination, an act that has since drawn sharp criticism from state leaders and the wider community.

The incident took place during a memorial organised by the local chapter of Turning Point USA (TPUSA). In the clip, the student was seen mocking Kirk’s fatal shooting, spitting near attendees, and using profanity directed at TPUSA members. Towards the end of the video, he appeared to use a vape pen, a violation of campus policy.

The behaviour prompted a swift backlash online, with many demanding disciplinary action. Among them was Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who publicly urged the university to expel the student immediately, calling the act unacceptable in any educational setting.

Governor Greg Abbott's Strong Response

The outrage intensified when Governor Abbott addressed the footage directly on X. Sharing the video, he wrote:

“Hey, Texas State. This conduct is not accepted at our schools. Expel this student immediately. Mocking assassination must have consequences.”

His statement amplified national attention on the matter, underscoring the seriousness of mocking a violent incident, particularly one that had shocked the conservative community across the United States.

University President Confirms Expulsion

Later that day, Texas State University President Kelly Damphouse issued his own statement. While federal law prevents the university from commenting on individual disciplinary cases, Damphouse confirmed that the student was identified and is no longer enrolled at the institution.

In his post, he wrote:

“Late this afternoon, we confirmed that the individual in the reprehensible video was a TXST student. While federal law prevents Texas State University from commenting on individual student conduct matters, I can say that the person is no longer a student at Texas State. The university has identified the student in the disturbing video from Monday’s event. I will not tolerate behaviour that mocks, trivialises, or promotes violence on our campuses. It is antithetical to our TXST values.”

This is not the first controversy linked to mocking Kirk’s death. Just days earlier, an 18-year-old Texas Tech student, Camryn Giselle Booker, was expelled after a video showed her allegedly making similar remarks during a heated argument in the university’s free speech area.