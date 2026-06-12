Taliban Action Against Afghan Women Protesters Raises UN, EU Concern

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Taliban urged to investigate force; EU also condemns actions.

Geneva, June 12 (IANS) UN experts expressed grave concern over reports of excessive use of force against demonstrators protesting restrictive dress code measures imposed on women in Afghanistan, where two people, including a boy, were killed and more than twenty others were injured.

According to the experts, the protests were triggered by the detention of dozens of women in Herat city of Afghanistan, on June 6 and 7, over alleged dress code violations.

“Use of force in law enforcement is strictly restricted under international law. It is permitted only when it is legal, necessary, and proportionate to the threat posed to officers or to others and when it respects principles of precaution, non-discrimination, and accountability," the experts said.

“As the de facto authority in Afghanistan, the Taliban must comply with the international human rights treaties to which Afghanistan is a party, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the Convention against Torture, and the Convention on Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women,” they added.

The experts noted that on June 9, people gathered in Herat to protest increasingly "repressive restrictions" and the detention of dozens of women for allegedly violating an order to restrict women’s attire, including requirements to wear a "burka or chador" with a face mask and a ban on perfume. Taliban officials allegedly opened fire on protesters—men, women, and children—and beat them.

“Allegations that women were detained for dress code violations are deeply concerning and may constitute arbitrary and unlawful detention, as it appears to penalise the exercise of their right to freedom of expression and right to be free from gender discrimination,” they said.

The experts urged the Taliban authorities to conduct an investigation promptly, effectively, independently, impartially and transparently into the use of force by officials.

"Equality, peaceful assembly, freedom of expression and movement, and protection from arbitrary detention are fundamental rights essential to restoring public confidence and preventing further deterioration of the situation,” they said.

Meanwhile, the European Union has strongly condemned the use of excessive force in Herat and arbitrary arrests of women for “violating dress code instructions," calling on Taliban authorities to adhere to international human rights obligations, including the right to peaceful protest.

Taking to social media platform X on Thursday, Anouar El Anouni, the European Union’s spokesman for foreign affairs, said, 'We condemn the excessive use of force in Herat and arbitrary arrests of women for violating dress code instructions'.The de facto authorities must respect international human rights obligations, including the right to peaceful protest. The EU stands with Afghan women.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)