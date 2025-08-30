Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Still In Effect': Trump Defends Trade Policy As US Appeals Court Rules Most Of His Tariffs 'Illegal'

'Still In Effect': Trump Defends Trade Policy As US Appeals Court Rules Most Of His Tariffs 'Illegal'

Trump slammed a US Appeals Court ruling against his tariffs, saying that the decision by the "highly partisan court" is "incorrect." He warned that removing levies would "destroy America".

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 06:39 AM (IST)
United States President Donald Trump on Friday slammed a US Appeals Court ruling that found that most of his tariffs were not legal, asserting that the levies remain in effect and that the decision of the court is "incorrect".

Trump lamented the ruling by what he called a "highly partisan" court and said that if the tariffs were removed, it would "destroy America" and be a "total disaster for the country".

“ALL TARIFFS ARE STILL IN EFFECT! Today a Highly Partisan Appeals Court incorrectly said that our Tariffs should be removed, but they know the United States of America will win in the end,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"If these Tariffs ever went away, it would be a total disaster for the Country...The U.S.A. will no longer tolerate enormous Trade Deficits and unfair Tariffs and Non Tariff Trade Barriers imposed by other Countries, friend or foe, that undermine our Manufacturers, Farmers, and everyone else," he added.

What US Appeals Court Said On Trump Tariffs

Trump's statement comes after a US Appeals Court ruled on Friday that Trump's tariffs are illegal, dealing a blow to the Republican president's reliance on levies as a major international economic policy tool, news agency Reuters reported.

The court noted that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not authorise a president to impose tariffs like the ones Trump used the law for earlier this year.

According to CNN, the judges observed that Trump’s unprecedented tariffs exceeded his authority, emphasising that the power to levy taxes, including tariffs, is a “core Congressional power” explicitly entrusted to the legislative branch by the Constitution.

However, it permitted the tariffs to stay in effect until October 14, providing the Trump administration time to seek an appeal before the US Supreme Court.

Trump has vowed to fight the Appeals court decision, saying that the case would ultimately be decided at the Supreme Court. “Now, with the help of the United States Supreme Court, we will use them to the benefit of our Nation, and Make America Rich, Strong, and Powerful Again!”

 

Published at : 30 Aug 2025 06:39 AM (IST)
