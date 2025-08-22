Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldEx-Sri Lanka President Wickremesinghe Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of State Funds For London Trip

Ex-Sri Lanka President Wickremesinghe Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of State Funds For London Trip

Investigators claim the trip, part of a larger overseas tour, was not an official engagement. The arrest, the most senior in recent years, follows questioning of his former secretaries.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 02:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 22 (ANI): Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe was arrested on Friday on allegations of state funds' misuse as reported by Newswire Lanka
 
Citing officials familiar with the matter, Newswire reported that the former Sri Lankan president was arrested after appearing before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Colombo.
 
As per Newswire, his arrest is linked to allegations of using state funds to cover the expenses for a private visit to London, where he had attended a university graduation ceremony.
 
It was further reported that the investigators claim the trip, which formed part of a wider overseas tour, was not an official engagement but was financed with government money.
 
As per Newswire, earlier in August, former presidential secretary Saman Ekanayake and former private secretary Sandra Perera were questioned over their roles in arranging the visit.
 
Ranil Wickremesinghe, had served as Sri Lanka's president from 2022 to 2024.
 
As per reports, he is the most senior political figure to face arrest in recent years. The detention of Ranil Wickremesinghe is expected to intensify scrutiny over the use of public funds by top officials.
 
According to newswire, the court proceedings and formal charges are expected to follow.
 
Ranil Wickremesinghe, a six-time prime minister, assumed office as Sri Lanka's interim president in July 2022 following Gottabaya Rajapaksa's removal. He lost the Presidential Elections to Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the leader of National People's Power in September 2024. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 02:59 PM (IST)
Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe
