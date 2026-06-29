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English NewsNewsWorldProtests Continue In Serbia After President Vucic Says He Will Step Down

Protests Continue In Serbia After President Vucic Says He Will Step Down

Student-led demonstrations continued even after President Vucic announced his plan to resign within weeks. For more than 18 months, demonstrators have kept Vucic under pressure.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 01:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Thousands rallied after President Vucic announced his resignation.
  • Protests began following Novi Sad railway collapse in 2024.
  • Vucic is expected to seek prime minister position next.

Reported by: Emmy Sasipornkarn with AFP, Reuters | Edited by: Kieran Burke

Thousands of protesters on Sunday rallied in central Serbia, a day after President Aleksandar Vucic said ⁠he would step down within weeks following more than a year of student-led protests.

"The students are winning," Nemanja Karovic, a Belgrade professor who supports the movement, told the crowd from a stage in the main square in Kraljevo, some 170 kilometres (105 miles) south of the capital Belgrade.

Serbia has seen regular student-led, anti-government protests since the collapse of a railway station canopy in the northern city of Novi Sad in November 2024.

The incident, which killed 16 people, has been widely blamed on broader government mismanagement of construction projects and systemic corruption.

President Vucic Says He Plans To Resign Within Weeks

Vucic has branded protesters "foreign agents" who seek to overthrow the government, and has rejected calls for early elections before he is officially due to step down in 2027.

However, on Saturday, Vucic told his supporters at a pro-government rally in Belgrade that he would be president "for only a couple more weeks."

"And then I will resign," he added, without giving further details on the election timeline.

Vucic also said he would help his ruling Serbian Progressive Party in the next election.

Vucic, A Dominant Figure In Serbian Politics

According to Serbia's election law, Vucic, who is currently serving his second term, cannot run again for president.

However, it is expected that after his resignation, Vucic will seek to return to power as prime minister, an office he held from 2014 to 2017.

Though the president of Serbia serves only a ceremonial role under the constitution, Vucic has wielded considerable power over his party and the government.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live. for DW)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why have protests been taking place in Serbia?

Protests began after a railway station canopy collapse in Novi Sad in November 2024, which killed 16 people. The incident is widely attributed to government mismanagement of construction projects and systemic corruption.

Is President Vucic eligible to run for another presidential term?

No, according to Serbia's election law, President Vucic cannot run for president again as he is currently serving his second term. He is expected to seek to return to power as prime minister.

What is President Vucic's anticipated next political move?

Although he cannot run for president again, Vucic is expected to seek to return to power as prime minister. He previously held this office from 2014 to 2017.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 01:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aleksandar Vucic Anti-government Protests Serbia Protests Serbia Political Crisis Belgrade Protests
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