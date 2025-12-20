Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'Seen us engaged’ in resolving India-Pakistan conflict: Rubio at year-end presser

'Seen us engaged’ in resolving India-Pakistan conflict: Rubio at year-end presser

New York/Washington, Dec 20  (PTI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio referred to the conflict between India and Pakistan that US President Donald Trump claims he resolved along with several others this year, saying the American leader “has made it a priority to be a peacemake.

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 04:38 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New York/Washington, Dec 20  (PTI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio referred to the conflict between India and Pakistan that US President Donald Trump claims he resolved along with several others this year, saying the American leader “has made it a priority to be a peacemaker.” Trump has repeated the claim of stopping the conflict between India and Pakistan nearly 70 times so far.   Rubio said that the US remains engaged around the world, including in conflicts that “perhaps are not central to everyday life in America.” “The President has made it a priority to be a peacemaker and so you've seen us engaged whether it's Russia, Ukraine, or India and Pakistan or Thailand and Cambodia, which is an ongoing challenge,” Rubio said Friday at a year-end news conference.

He said that some of the conflicts resolved by the US have “deep roots that go back many, many years, but we are prepared to be engaged and helpful.” “In ways that perhaps other nations can't, we've been viewed as indispensable in that regard, and it's a role the President takes great pride in, in the promotion of peace around the world and something he deserves a lot of credit for. He has personally engaged in all of this,” he added.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.  India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.  India has consistently denied any third-party intervention in resolving the conflict.  Responding to a question on China and Japan, Rubio said “we understand that's one of the dynamics that has to be balanced in that region, and I believe that we feel very strongly that we can continue with our strong, firm partnership and alliance with Japan and do so in a way that continues to allow us to find productive ways to work together with the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese government.”   He said that at the end of the day, China will continue to be a rich and powerful country and a factor in geopolitics.

“We have to have relations with them, we have to deal with them. We have to find the things we are able to work together on, and I think both sides are mature enough to recognise that there will be points of tension now and for the foreseeable future,” he added.  He said that China and the US need to find opportunities to work together.

“I think we can do that without imperilling or in any way undermining our very firm commitment to our partners in the Indo-Pacific, that includes not just Japan but South Korea, and obviously, if you extend further out, I don't want to leave anybody out but India and Australia and New Zealand and all the other countries,” he added.

Responding to a question on whether the US has got consent from Pakistan that they will be sending troops in Gaza for peace building and peacemaking, Rubio said all the countries Washington has talked to about being and having a presence on the ground, “I think they want to know specifically, what the mandate, what the specific mandate, funding mechanism looks like.  “We're very grateful to Pakistan for their offer to be a part of it, or at least their offer to consider being a part of it. I think we owe them a few more answers before we can ask anybody to firmly commit,” he added.  Rubio added that Pakistan is “key if they agree to do so. But I think we owe them a few more answers before we get there.” PTI YAS RD   RD RD

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Dec 2025 04:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
World Latest News News World News World News Headlines India News World News Today 20 Dec 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Osman Hadi To Be Laid To Rest Tomorrow As Bangladesh Remains On Edge: Top Updates
Osman Hadi To Be Laid To Rest Tomorrow As Bangladesh Remains On Edge: Top Updates
Cricket
India Triumphs Over South Africa, Seals T20 Series 3-1
India Triumphs Over South Africa, Seals T20 Series 3-1
India
Tamil Nadu Releases First SIR Draft Roll, Over 9 Million Voters Dropped: How To Check You Name
Tamil Nadu Releases First SIR Draft Roll, Over 9 Million Voters Dropped: How To Check You Name
Cricket
Hardik Pandya's Half-Century Celebration Turns Emotional With Mahika - Watch Video
Hardik Pandya's Half-Century Celebration Turns Emotional With Mahika - Watch Video
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: VB-G Ram G Rural Jobs Bill 2025 Cleared by Parliament, Sent to President Amid Opposition Uproar
Breaking: Viksit Bharat G Ram G Bill Passed, Protests Intensify as TMC, Congress Demonstrate in Parliament
Hijab Controversy: Nitish Kumar Hijab Row Escalates in Bihar, Muslim Groups Plan Protests Seeking Apology
VB-G RAM G Bill: Rajya Sabha Passes Viksit Bharat Rural Jobs Bill Amid Protests, TMC MPs Hold Overnight Dharna
Breaking: Kaushambi Police Gunfight Injures Cattle Thief, Stolen Buffaloes Recovered Near Raghopur Road
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget