Embarrassment For Pakistan: SCO Strongly Condemns Pahalgam Attack In Shehbaz Sharif's Presence

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Monday issued the Tianjin Declaration at the conclusion of its Heads of State summit, strongly condemning the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives on April 22.

In the joint statement, the leaders expressed "deepest sympathy and condolences" to the families of those killed and injured, while stressing that the perpetrators, organisers, and sponsors of such attacks "must be brought to justice."

The declaration reaffirmed the member states’ commitment to fight terrorism, separatism, and extremism, rejecting any attempts to use such groups for "political or mercenary purposes". "The Member States strongly condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, stress that double standards in the fight against terrorism are unacceptable, and call on the international community to combat terrorism, including cross-border movement of terrorists," it stated.