Russian General Killed in Moscow Car Bomb, Investigators Suspect Ukrainian Link

MOSCOW: A senior Russian military officer was killed in a car bomb blast in southern Moscow on Monday, Russian investigators said, adding that Ukrainian special services are suspected to be behind the attack.

According to officials, the explosive device detonated beneath a Kia Sorento being driven by Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, who headed the Russian General Staff’s army operational training directorate. The blast occurred at 6:55 am Moscow time (3:55 GMT) as he was leaving a parking area.

Russia’s State Investigative Committee confirmed that Sarvarov died due to the injuries he sustained in the explosion. Investigators also released a video from the scene showing the severely damaged vehicle, with blood visible on the driver’s seat.

The committee said one of the possibilities under investigation is that the bomb was planted by Ukrainian special services. Ukrainian authorities have not issued any immediate response to the allegation.

(With Inputs from Reuters)