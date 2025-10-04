Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
30 Killed In Russian Drone Strike On Railway Station In Ukraine, Says Zelenskyy

The EU condemned the "Russian barbarity." This attack is part of Russia's intensified campaign targeting Ukrainian infrastructure amid stalled peace talks.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 06:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

At least 30 people were killed on Saturday after a Russian drone strike hit a railway station in Ukraine’s northern Sumy region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed. Calling the attack “savage,” he said both Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) staff and passengers were present at the site when the train was struck.

A video posted by Zelenskyy on X showed a mangled carriage engulfed in flames, its windows shattered and metal twisted. According to Sumy governor Oleh Hryhorov, the drone targeted a station in Shostka, hitting a train travelling from Shostka to Kyiv. Emergency services and medics were immediately dispatched to the scene.

“This was a savage Russian drone strike on civilians at Shostka railway station. So far, at least 30 victims are confirmed. Russia knew it was hitting civilians, this is terrorism, and the world must not ignore it,” Zelenskyy said, urging stronger global action against Moscow. “Lip service is not enough. Only real strength can stop them.”

EU condemns ‘Russian barbarity’

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned the assault, describing the images from Shostka as “shocking.” In a statement on X, she wrote: “The EU stands with Ukraine as its people once again suffer at the hands of Russian barbarity. We must continue ramping up the pressure on Russia until it accepts a just and lasting peace.”

Russia steps up attacks on infrastructure

The strike comes as part of Russia’s intensified campaign targeting Ukraine’s railway and energy infrastructure. For nearly two months, Moscow has launched near-daily strikes on transport networks.

Just a day earlier, Russia fired 35 missiles and 60 drones at facilities of state-owned energy company Naftogaz in the Kharkiv and Poltava regions, causing what CEO Sergii Koretskyi described as the war’s most destructive attack on Ukraine’s gas production. More than 8,000 households were left without power following the assault.

As the war enters its fourth winter, Ukraine is grappling with prolonged blackouts while also escalating its own counterstrikes. In September alone, Ukrainian forces targeted 19 oil refineries across Russia and occupied territories, contributing to fuel shortages inside Russia.

Peace talks stalled

The attack also comes against the backdrop of frozen peace negotiations. Russia recently suspended dialogue, accusing European nations of blocking progress. Zelenskyy, frustrated by the deadlock, has pressed the US and European allies to impose tighter sanctions on Moscow while calling for direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 06:07 PM (IST)
Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukraine RUSSIA
