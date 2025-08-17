Ukraine Secures US Backing For Security Guarantees As Putin Signals Shift In Alaska Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed what he called a “historic decision” on Sunday, saying the United States is now prepared to join Europe in offering security guarantees for Ukraine, a move he described as vital for ensuring his country’s sovereignty and independence.

Speaking after a meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing” in Brussels, Zelensky took to X and said there was clear consensus among allies that Ukraine’s borders must not be redrawn by force. He added that key issues would be resolved only in a trilateral format involving Kyiv, Washington, and Moscow.

“This is a historic decision — that the United States is ready to take part in security guarantees for Ukraine,” Zelensky said. “They must be practical, delivering protection on land, in the air, and at sea, and they must be developed with Europe’s participation.”

Zelensky also emphasised the urgency of stopping the bloodshed. “We are working out a common vision of what a peace agreement should be — really fair, swift, and effective,” he added.

I am grateful to all participants of the Coalition of the Willing for today’s conversation in Brussels – on the eve of the meeting in Washington, D.C. with President Trump. It was very useful. We continue coordinating our joint positions. There is clear support for Ukraine’s… pic.twitter.com/Rp3qKkX7vn — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 17, 2025

Putin Concedes On US Role in Security Pact

The Ukrainian leader’s comments followed remarks by US special envoy Steve Witkoff, who said Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed during his summit with Donald Trump in Alaska to allow the US and European allies to provide Ukraine with NATO-style security guarantees.

“We were able to win the following concession: that the United States could offer Article 5-like protection, which is one of the real reasons why Ukraine wants to be in NATO,” Witkoff told CNN’s State of the Union. “It was the first time we had ever heard the Russians agree to that. I would call it game-changing.”

Article 5, the cornerstone of NATO’s 32-member alliance, states that an attack on one member is considered an attack on all.

While Witkoff provided few details on how such an arrangement would be structured, the concession appeared to mark a major shift for Putin, who has long resisted Ukraine’s NATO ambitions. Analysts say it could serve as a possible workaround to one of the central disputes driving the 3½-year war.