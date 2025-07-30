Tsunami LIVE Updates: Alerts Downgraded In Hawaii, Japan Following Powerful Earthquake
Russia Tsunami Earthquake Live Updates: A powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula triggered a tsunami, prompting evacuations and safety measures.
A massive undersea earthquake, reported with a magnitude 8.8, struck near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula early Wednesday, triggering tsunami waves and prompting warnings across the Pacific region, including Japan, the United States, and coastal parts of Russia.
Following the quake, Japan’s Meteorological Agency upgraded its earlier advisory to a tsunami alert, forecasting waves of up to 3 meters along the country’s Pacific coastline. Officials warned that northern areas could be reached by the initial waves in under 30 minutes from the time of the alert.
In Russia’s Far East, tsunami waves reaching 3 to 4 meters (10–13 feet) were observed along parts of Kamchatka’s shoreline, according to Sergei Lebedev, the regional emergency minister. He urged residents to move inland immediately and avoid all coastal zones.
Kamchatka lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the most seismically active zones on the planet. Earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are common here. According to the Russian Academy of Sciences, this was the most powerful quake in the region since 1952.
Still, the shaking intensity on the ground wasn’t as extreme as one might expect from such a high-magnitude quake, said Danila Chebrov, director of the Kamchatka Geophysical Service.
At least a handful of injuries were reported in Kamchatka. Oleg Melnikov, regional health minister, said most were minor—some people hurt themselves while fleeing buildings, while one woman was injured inside a newly built airport terminal. Another reportedly jumped from a window in panic.
In Hawaii, sirens wailed as emergency officials urged evacuations from coastal areas. The Honolulu Department of Emergency Management warned residents: “Take Action! Destructive tsunami waves expected.”
People in low-lying areas were told to head to higher ground or move to the fourth floor or higher of reinforced buildings.
What Is a Tsunami?
A tsunami is a series of powerful ocean waves triggered by sudden vertical shifts in the sea floor — often the result of large undersea earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, or landslides. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), as these waves enter shallower waters near coastlines, their speed decreases but their height increases, sometimes rising dramatically with destructive force.
Massive Russian Earthquake Struck On 'Megathrust Fault'
The 8.8 magnitude earthquake off Russia that triggered tsunami warnings across the Pacific occurred on what is known as a "megathrust fault", where the denser Pacific Plate is sliding underneath the lighter North American Plate, scientists said as quoted by news agency Reuters.
Japan Downgrades Final Tsunami Alert, Advisories Still In Place Along Pacific Coast
Japan has downgraded its last remaining tsunami alert following a powerful offshore earthquake, according to the Associated Press. However, tsunami advisories remain in effect along parts of the country’s Pacific coastline.
Russia Cancels Tsunami Warning For Kamchatka, Kuril Islands; Says Some Wave Risk Remains
Russian authorities have cancelled the tsunami warning issued for the Kamchatka Peninsula and the Kuril Islands following a powerful offshore earthquake, according to the Associated Press.
Russia Tsunami LIVE: One Of The 10 Strongest Earthquakes Ever Recorded
The earthquake in Kamchatka was the strongest since 1952, the regional seismic monitoring service said. It has also warned of aftershocks of up to 7.5 magnitude.
Tsunami LIVE Updates: 2,83,000 People Evacuated In Shanghai
Almost 283,000 people from vulnerable coastal and low-lying areas have been evacuated, state media reported.
"From last night to 10:00 am today, 282,800 people have been evacuated and relocated, basically achieving the goal of evacuating all those who needed to be evacuated," state broadcaster CCTV reported.