Tsunami LIVE Updates: Alerts Downgraded In Hawaii, Japan Following Powerful Earthquake

A massive undersea earthquake, reported with a magnitude 8.8, struck near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula early Wednesday, triggering tsunami waves and prompting warnings across the Pacific region, including Japan, the United States, and coastal parts of Russia.

Following the quake, Japan’s Meteorological Agency upgraded its earlier advisory to a tsunami alert, forecasting waves of up to 3 meters along the country’s Pacific coastline. Officials warned that northern areas could be reached by the initial waves in under 30 minutes from the time of the alert.

In Russia’s Far East, tsunami waves reaching 3 to 4 meters (10–13 feet) were observed along parts of Kamchatka’s shoreline, according to Sergei Lebedev, the regional emergency minister. He urged residents to move inland immediately and avoid all coastal zones.

Kamchatka lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the most seismically active zones on the planet. Earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are common here. According to the Russian Academy of Sciences, this was the most powerful quake in the region since 1952.

Still, the shaking intensity on the ground wasn’t as extreme as one might expect from such a high-magnitude quake, said Danila Chebrov, director of the Kamchatka Geophysical Service.

At least a handful of injuries were reported in Kamchatka. Oleg Melnikov, regional health minister, said most were minor—some people hurt themselves while fleeing buildings, while one woman was injured inside a newly built airport terminal. Another reportedly jumped from a window in panic.

In Hawaii, sirens wailed as emergency officials urged evacuations from coastal areas. The Honolulu Department of Emergency Management warned residents: “Take Action! Destructive tsunami waves expected.”

People in low-lying areas were told to head to higher ground or move to the fourth floor or higher of reinforced buildings.

What Is a Tsunami?

A tsunami is a series of powerful ocean waves triggered by sudden vertical shifts in the sea floor — often the result of large undersea earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, or landslides. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), as these waves enter shallower waters near coastlines, their speed decreases but their height increases, sometimes rising dramatically with destructive force.