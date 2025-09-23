New York [US], September 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump, addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), rejected efforts by some nations to recognise a Palestinian state, calling it a "reward" for Hamas. He also reiterated his call for a ceasefire and an end to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

"As if to encourage continued conflict, some of this body is seeking to unilaterally recognise a Palestinian state. The rewards would be too great for Hamas terrorists for their atrocities," Trump told world leaders at the UN.

His remarks came in response to several European nations announcing their decision to recognise a Palestinian state during a summit at the UNGA on Monday. While the move was largely symbolic, it added to Israel's diplomatic isolation. Washington, however, has made clear it does not support the step.

Recognising a Palestinian state, Trump warned, "would be a reward for these horrible atrocities, including October 7, even while they refuse to release the hostages or accept a ceasefire." He urged a different course of action, stating, "Instead of giving in to Hamas' ransom demands, those who want peace should be united with one message: Release the hostages now, just release the hostages."

Trump emphasised the urgency of halting the war in Gaza, adding, "We have to stop the war in Gaza immediately. We have to stop it. ... We have to negotiate immediately. Have to negotiate peace. We got to get the hostages back."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen struck a contrasting note in her address to the 80th UNGA. She reaffirmed Europe's commitment to a two-state solution and unveiled new initiatives to support Palestine and rebuild Gaza.

"We will set up a Palestine Donor Group. Because any future Palestinian State must be viable also from an economic point of view. And we Europeans will set up a dedicated instrument for Gaza's reconstruction. Gaza must be rebuilt," von der Leyen said.

Underscoring Europe's role in backing the Palestinian Authority, she noted, "When the night is darkest, we must hold fast to our compass, and our compass is the two-state solution. Since the beginning of this war, Europe has been the lifeline of the Palestinian Authority. But we must all do more, and this is why we will set up a Palestine donor group."

She further stressed, "We Europeans will set up a dedicated instrument for Gaza's reconstruction. The only realistic peace plan is based on two states, with a secure Israel, a viable Palestinian state, and the scourge of Hamas removed."

Adding weight to Europe's stance, Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas issued a stern warning to Hamas and its factions, urging them to surrender their weapons to the Palestinian Authority. He asserted that the state of Palestine is the sole entity eligible to govern and ensure security in Gaza.

Speaking via a video link during a special session on the two-state solution at the UNGA, Abbas outlined a vision for a unified Palestinian state governed by one law and a single legitimate security force.

"The state of Palestine is the only entity eligible to assume full responsibility for governance and security in Gaza. This comes through an interim administrative committee affiliated with the Palestinian government in the West Bank and Arab and international support and participation," Abbas stated.

He emphasised that "Hamas will have no role in governing" and urged, "Hamas and other factions must surrender their weapons to the Palestinian Authority. What we want is one unified state without weapons, a state with one law and one legitimate security force."

Linking this vision to recent diplomatic moves, Abbas expressed gratitude for the New York Declaration adopted by the UNGA in July, which he described as marking "the beginning of an irreversible path" toward ending the humanitarian crisis and Israeli occupation, in line with international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative.

The declaration, he noted, envisions an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, living in peace alongside Israel.

Calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, Abbas stressed the need for unhindered humanitarian access through the UN, the release of all hostages and prisoners, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. He also advocated for the urgent reconstruction of Gaza and the West Bank through the Cairo International Conference.

"The declaration stressed that the war against our people must come to an immediate and durable end. It noted that the crimes emanating from the siege, the starvation and destruction cannot be a means of achieving security. Therefore, we call for a permanent ceasefire," he said.

"We need to ensure humanitarian access through the United Nations... We need to guarantee the release of all hostages and prisoners, with the withdrawal of the occupation forces from Gaza. We need a start without delay of Gaza and the West Bank reconstruction through the Cairo International Conference," the president added.

Building on this, Abbas further condemned the "occupation's crimes," including the siege, starvation, and destruction, as well as Hamas's actions on October 7, 2023. "We stress our condemnation of the occupation's crimes. We also condemn the killing and detention of civilians, including Hamas's actions on October the 7th, 2023," he said.

He also denounced Israeli policies, including settlement expansion, annexation, settler violence, and attacks on Islamic and Christian holy sites. "We condemn the Israeli narrative on greater Israel, which flouts international law. It represents a direct threat to Arab national security and international peace," he added.

France and Saudi Arabia co-chaired the special session, where French President Emmanuel Macron formally announced France's recognition of the state of Palestine.

