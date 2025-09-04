'You Cannot Talk To India, China In That Way': Putin Warns US Against Trump's Tariffs Pressure

Russian President Vladimir Putin has cautioned Washington against using sanctions and tariffs as tools to pressure India and China, warning that such measures amount to economic coercion and risk destabilising global power balances.

Speaking after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit and a military parade in China, Putin said, “You cannot talk to India or China in that way,” in a clear rebuke to U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

Putin stressed that attempts to undermine the leadership of India, China, or Russia—countries with long, complex histories—would be a “mistake.” "Attempting to weaken their leadership, built through difficult histories, is a mistake," Putin said, as reported by Sputnik.

He called for all nations to be treated as equals, rejecting what he described as Western efforts to dominate global affairs.

He also pointed out that historical experiences deeply influence the political instincts of both India and China, and criticised Washington’s approach as outdated. Despite escalating tensions, he expressed optimism that “normal political dialogue” would eventually resume.

Background Context

Putin’s remarks come at a time of escalating tensions between the United States and both India and China. India is under pressure after being hit with U.S. sanctions for continuing to buy Russian oil, while China remains locked in a protracted trade war with Washington. Adding to the strain, President Trump recently confirmed the rollout of secondary sanctions on India and hinted at additional measures, described as “phase two” and “phase three,” which he said had already inflicted losses of “hundreds of billions of dollars” on Russia.