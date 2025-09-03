Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said there was still a possibility of ending the conflict in Ukraine through dialogue “if common sense prevails,” but cautioned that Moscow was prepared to rely on military means should talks fail. Speaking in Beijing at the conclusion of his visit to China, Putin suggested that recent efforts by Washington indicated some scope for settlement in what he called Europe’s biggest land war since the Second World War.

Putin Points to US Role in Seeking Resolution

“It seems to me that if common sense prevails, it will be possible to agree on an acceptable solution to end this conflict. That is my assumption,” Putin told reporters, as quoted by news agency Reuters.

“Especially since we can see the mood of the current U.S. administration under President Trump, and we see not just their statements, but their sincere desire to find this solution. And I think there is a certain light at the end of the tunnel. Let’s see how the situation develops. If not, then we will have to resolve all the tasks before us by force of arms,” he added.

Despite this, the Russian leader made clear that Moscow’s demands remained unchanged, including that Ukraine abandon NATO ambitions, roll back what he described as discrimination against Russian speakers and ethnic Russians, and concede Moscow’s control over at least the Donbas region in the east.

Putin On Talks With Zelenskyy

Putin said he would be ready to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Moscow, though he questioned whether such talks would be productive. He reiterated his position that Zelenskyy’s legitimacy was in question, noting that the Ukrainian leader’s official term had expired, but elections were suspended due to martial law.

Kyiv has rejected Moscow’s stance, arguing elections cannot be held during wartime. Zelenskyy, meanwhile, has pushed for a meeting with Putin to negotiate a possible settlement, while urging Washington to impose fresh sanctions on Moscow if talks do not move forward.

US President Donald Trump, who has been attempting to broker peace, has called for direct talks between Putin and Zelenskyy. Trump has also discussed but not implemented additional secondary sanctions against Russia.

Putin, however, stressed that any such meeting required thorough preparation. “As for a meeting with Zelenskyy I have never ruled out the possibility of such a meeting. But is there any point? Let’s see,” he remarked.