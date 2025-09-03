Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld‘Talks Or By Force’: Putin Seeks Conditional End To Ukraine War, Says This On Direct Talks With Zelenskyy

‘Talks Or By Force’: Putin Seeks Conditional End To Ukraine War, Says This On Direct Talks With Zelenskyy

Putin, in Beijing, stated dialogue could end the Ukraine conflict "if common sense prevails," but Russia is ready for military action if talks fail. He sees potential for settlement due to US efforts, but questions Zelenskyy's legitimacy.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 09:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said there was still a possibility of ending the conflict in Ukraine through dialogue “if common sense prevails,” but cautioned that Moscow was prepared to rely on military means should talks fail. Speaking in Beijing at the conclusion of his visit to China, Putin suggested that recent efforts by Washington indicated some scope for settlement in what he called Europe’s biggest land war since the Second World War.

Putin Points to US Role in Seeking Resolution

“It seems to me that if common sense prevails, it will be possible to agree on an acceptable solution to end this conflict. That is my assumption,” Putin told reporters, as quoted by news agency Reuters.

“Especially since we can see the mood of the current U.S. administration under President Trump, and we see not just their statements, but their sincere desire to find this solution. And I think there is a certain light at the end of the tunnel. Let’s see how the situation develops. If not, then we will have to resolve all the tasks before us by force of arms,” he added.

Despite this, the Russian leader made clear that Moscow’s demands remained unchanged, including that Ukraine abandon NATO ambitions, roll back what he described as discrimination against Russian speakers and ethnic Russians, and concede Moscow’s control over at least the Donbas region in the east.

Putin On Talks With Zelenskyy

Putin said he would be ready to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Moscow, though he questioned whether such talks would be productive. He reiterated his position that Zelenskyy’s legitimacy was in question, noting that the Ukrainian leader’s official term had expired, but elections were suspended due to martial law.

Kyiv has rejected Moscow’s stance, arguing elections cannot be held during wartime. Zelenskyy, meanwhile, has pushed for a meeting with Putin to negotiate a possible settlement, while urging Washington to impose fresh sanctions on Moscow if talks do not move forward.

US President Donald Trump, who has been attempting to broker peace, has called for direct talks between Putin and Zelenskyy. Trump has also discussed but not implemented additional secondary sanctions against Russia.

Putin, however, stressed that any such meeting required thorough preparation. “As for a meeting with Zelenskyy I have never ruled out the possibility of such a meeting. But is there any point? Let’s see,” he remarked.

 

Also read
Published at : 03 Sep 2025 09:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Moscow Donald Trump US Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine War Volodymyr Zelenskyy NATO Ukraine Kyiv RUSSIA PUTIN Donald Trump.
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Knives Out Over Maratha Quota: Maha Minister Plans Court Battle In Rebellion Against Govt’s GR On Kunbi Certificate
Knives Out Over Maratha Quota: Maha Minister Plans Court Battle In Rebellion Against Govt’s GR
World
Trump Again Claims New Delhi Offered 'No Tariff' Deal: 'India Kills Us With Tariff'
Trump Again Claims New Delhi Offered 'No Tariff' Deal: 'India Kills Us With Tariff'
World
Don’t Always ‘See Eye To Eye’: German Foreign Minister Bats For India To Leverage Russia Ties Amid Ukraine War
Don’t Always ‘See Eye To Eye’: German Foreign Minister Bats For India To Use Russia Ties For Peace In Europe
India
K Kavitha Resigns As MLC, Quits BRS Day After Suspension From Party, Warns Family Against Cousins
K Kavitha Resigns As MLC, Quits BRS Day After Suspension From Party, Warns Family Against Cousins
Advertisement

Videos

Nature’s Fury: Landslides Hit Himachal, Bihar Raid Uncovers ₹100 Cr Assets, Uttarakhand Flooded
Delhi Flood Crisis: Yamuna Submerges Vasudev Ghat, 1,000 Rescued From Low-Lying Areas
Delhi On Flood Alert: Yamuna Swells Above Danger Mark After Hathnikund Water Release
Himachal Temple Collapses, Nashik Dog Cruelty Sparks Outrage, Kota Rail Disrupted
Delhi on Alert: Delhi On High Alert As Yamuna River Surges Past Danger Mark, Evacuations Underway
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget