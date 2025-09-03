North Korean autocrat Kim Jong Un has assured Russian President Vladimir Putin of his full backing, declaring he would do “everything I can to assist” Moscow. The remarks came during their talks on Wednesday in Beijing, held on the sidelines of events commemorating Japan’s surrender in World War II.

According to news agency Reuters, Putin thanked Pyongyang for dispatching troops to bolster Russian forces in Ukraine, while Kim described such assistance as a “fraternal obligation”. The Russian president addressed Kim as “Dear Chairman of State Affairs” and extended warm greetings.

Parade showcases trilateral show of strength

Earlier in the day, Kim and Putin joined Chinese President Xi Jinping at a large military parade, marking the first joint appearance of the three leaders since the Cold War era. Hours later, the North Korean and Russian leaders travelled together in a single car to a state guesthouse for private discussions.

Putin highlighted the significance of their alliance, noting, “Recently, relations between our countries have assumed a special, trusting and friendly character, and an allied character.” He also commended the North Korean special forces who, he said, had supported Russian troops on the battlefield. “Your soldiers fought courageously and heroically,” Putin remarked, as quoted by Reuters.

Putin praises sacrifices of North Korean soldiers

The Russian president acknowledged Pyongyang’s role in helping Moscow repel Ukrainian troops from the western Kursk region earlier this year. “I would like to note that we will never forget the sacrifices that your armed forces and the families of your servicemen have suffered,” he said, as per Reuters.

The meeting also carried strong symbolic weight for Kim, who had not travelled to China since the pandemic. It marked his first opportunity to meet Putin and Xi together, as well as engage with more than two dozen other leaders attending the Beijing ceremonies.

Propaganda victory for Kim

Reports from Pul Pervogo, a social media account tracking Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, indicated that Kim invited him to visit Pyongyang before the parade.

Analysts saw the Beijing appearance as a significant win for North Korea’s leader. Park Won-gon, a professor at Ewha Womans University in Seoul, told Reuters: “Just standing and walking side by side with Xi Jinping and Putin. How could there be any better way for him to show his status to the world and to his people?”