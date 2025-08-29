Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'Putin-Zelenskyy Meet Won't Happen': German Chancellor As Russian Strikes In Kyiv Kill 21

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz rules out Putin-Zelenskyy talks despite Trump’s peace push, as Russia intensifies attacks on Kyiv, EU unity, Ukraine war.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 07:41 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has ruled out the possibility of face-to-face talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, dampening hopes that a U.S.-backed peace initiative could gain traction.

“Unlike what had been agreed between President Trump and President Putin last week, when we were together in Washington, it is obviously not going to come to a meeting between President Zelenskyy and President Putin,” Merz told reporters ahead of a dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron at Fort de Brégançon, the French leader’s summer retreat.

Trump’s Efforts Met With Skepticism

Earlier this month, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that he had secured a commitment for direct talks between the two wartime leaders following a meeting with European counterparts at the White House. However, the Kremlin quickly tempered expectations, signaling that such a summit was unlikely to take place in the near future.

European officials have long voiced doubts behind closed doors over Trump’s attempts to broker a peace deal with Putin. Merz’s remarks, however, mark one of the most pointed public rejections yet from a European leader.

Russia’s Strikes Intensify The Conflict

Merz’s comments came just hours after Russia launched a deadly strike on Kyiv early Thursday. The attack killed at least 12 people and inflicted heavy damage on buildings housing the EU and British delegations. Macron strongly condemned the assault, calling it an act of “terror” and “barbarism.”

The fresh violence has only deepened concerns across Europe about Moscow’s intentions, further complicating any diplomatic overtures.

Europe Seeks Unity Amid Broader Divisions

Despite their shared stance on Ukraine, Merz and Macron are still navigating sharp differences on other pressing issues within the European Union. Their talks in France also cover disputes over an EU-Mercosur trade deal, disagreements on defense spending, and divergent approaches to energy policy.

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 07:41 AM (IST)
German Chancellor Russia Ukraine War Friedrich Merz Trump Peace Deal Putin Zelenskyy Talks
