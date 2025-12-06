Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Putin Challenges Islamabad's Stand, Credits Taliban For Fighting Terror

Putin’s endorsement of the Taliban’s rule and counter-terror efforts challenges Pakistan’s claims and reshapes the geopolitical debate over Afghanistan.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 07:00 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Russia has stepped directly into South Asia’s fraught political crosscurrents with President Vladimir Putin publicly defending the Taliban’s hold over Afghanistan and its counter-terrorism efforts. In an interview, Putin offered Moscow’s clearest justification yet for recognising the Taliban authorities in Kabul—remarks that have sharply contradicted Pakistan’s long-running allegations against the group.

Putin argued that despite decades of conflict and instability, the Taliban had brought a degree of control to Afghanistan that could not be dismissed, as per a report on India Today. He remarked that although "the situation was horrible", the Taliban clearly controlled Afghanistan and that this was evident. He stressed that this was the first thing that needed to be acknowledged, insisting it had to be accepted as reality. He pointed out that the group was engaged in fighting multiple terrorist organisations.

Taliban’s Counter-Terror Actions Get A Nod From Moscow

Putin stressed that the Afghan administration has been taking concrete steps against extremist factions operating within its borders. “What's important to note is that the Afghan government takes many actions to combat terrorism,” he observed, as per the report.

His comments bolster Kabul’s claims of cracking down on ISIS-Khorasan and other armed groups, while simultaneously challenging narratives pushed by Islamabad. Pakistan has repeatedly accused the Taliban of enabling the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), blaming Kabul for the rise in terror attacks inside Pakistan since 2022.

Pakistan’s Claims Fall Flat As Putin Opposes Its Position

Islamabad has long argued that the Taliban is directly responsible for worsening security conditions in Pakistan and has even gone so far as to label the Kabul regime a “puppet” of New Delhi, reported Wion. These assertions have been dismissed by India, and now Putin’s remarks further isolate Pakistan’s stance.

By highlighting the Taliban’s efforts to curb terrorism and suppress groups like ISIS-K, the Russian president has dealt a blow to Pakistan’s accusations. 

A New Strategic Alignment In A Fractured Region

The timing of Putin’s statements is significant. Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have worsened, marked by military skirmishes along the border and Pakistan’s controversial expulsion of over half a million Afghan refugees. Moscow’s endorsement of the Taliban’s governance and security approach adds new weight to Kabul’s diplomatic posture.

Published at : 06 Dec 2025 07:00 AM (IST)
Russia Pakistan Afghanistan INDIA PUTIN
