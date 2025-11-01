Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Stripped Of His 'Prince' Title, Andrew To Move Out Of Windsor Castle; Here's Where He'll Live

Stripped Of His 'Prince' Title, Andrew To Move Out Of Windsor Castle; Here's Where He'll Live

The move, funded privately by the King, marks a significant shift for Andrew.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 11:03 AM (IST)
Prince Andrew is preparing to leave his long-time residence, Royal Lodge in Windsor, after being stripped of his “prince” title, with plans underway for him to relocate to the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

According to reports, a formal notice to surrender the lease at Royal Lodge was issued on Thursday, signalling the end of Andrew’s tenure at the grand Windsor mansion. His move to Sandringham is expected to take place “as soon as possible and practicable,” royal sources confirmed.

The move marks a significant shift for the Duke of York, who will be relocating roughly 140 miles (225 km) north-east, away from senior members of the Royal Family, including King Charles III and Queen Camilla in London, and the Prince and Princess of Wales, who live in Windsor.

Sandringham, one of the most historic royal estates, spans nearly 31 square miles (80 sq km) of gardens and farmland, roughly the same size as Nottingham or Brighton and Hove. Purchased in 1862 by the then Prince of Wales, later King Edward VII, it has since passed from monarch to monarch as a private royal retreat.

The sprawling estate encompasses several villages and hamlets, along with around 15 square miles (40 sq km) of farmland. At its heart lies Sandringham House, a vast residence thought to contain more than a hundred rooms, including a grand ballroom. It remains the Royal Family’s cherished countryside retreat and their traditional gathering place for Christmas.

Royal biographer Robert Hardman told the BBC that some had expected Andrew to move to another Windsor property, such as Frogmore Cottage. “But no,” he said. “He’s off the estate, he’s out of Windsor, he’s out of royal Berkshire, he’s been sent up the M11 to the royal equivalent of Siberia to sit in Sandringham for the rest of his life. This is, some might say, brutal, others might say definitive.”

Unlike Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle, Sandringham is a private royal property, meaning the King will personally cover Andrew’s accommodation costs rather than using public funds. The Palace has not disclosed exactly where on the estate Andrew will live or when his move will take place.

Among the possible residences on the Sandringham estate are York Cottage, Park House, Gardens House, The Folly, Wood Farm, and Anmer Hall.

For the Duke of York, once one of the most prominent members of the Royal Family, the move from Windsor to Norfolk signals not only a change in address, but perhaps the closing of a long, troubled chapter in royal history.

Published at : 01 Nov 2025 11:03 AM (IST)
British Royal Family Prince Andrew
Embed widget