Powerful 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Mindanao, Tsunami Warning Issued

Powerful 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Mindanao, Tsunami Warning Issued

A 7.4-magnitude quake strikes Mindanao, Philippines, triggering tsunami warnings and aftershock alerts. Coastal residents in seven provinces urged to evacuate immediately.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 08:00 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake shook Mindanao in the Philippines, triggering an urgent tsunami warning and raising fears of aftershocks. The tremor struck at a depth of 62 km (38.5 miles), the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.

The Philippine Seismology Agency has warned of potential damage across the southern island and stressed that aftershocks are likely in the coming hours. Authorities are urging residents in coastal towns across central and southern Philippines to move immediately to higher ground to ensure their safety.

This latest quake comes just a week after Cebu province was rattled by a 6.9-magnitude earthquake that claimed at least 74 lives and injured many more. The tremor also demolished historic structures, including the centuries-old Parish of Saint Peter the Apostle in Bantayan.

Officials are warning of a destructive tsunami with “life-threatening wave heights.” According to local tsunami scenario data, waves could rise more than a meter above normal tides, and enclosed bays and straits may experience even higher surges.

Residents in seven provinces, Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, Leyte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao Del Norte, Surigao Del Sur, and Davao Oriental—are being urged to evacuate immediately, either to higher ground or further inland.

Meanwhile, Indonesia has also issued tsunami warnings for North Sulawesi and Papua, underscoring the widespread threat across the region.

The Philippines faces yet another test of resilience. As the nation braces for possible aftershocks and surging waves, questions linger: Are communities prepared for such relentless seismic activity, and can authorities respond quickly enough to save lives?

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 07:43 AM (IST)
Philippines Earthquake Breaking News Tsunami Warning ABP Live Mindanao 7.4 Magnitude
