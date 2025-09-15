Nepal’s interim government witnessed a significant shake-up on Monday as three new ministers joined Prime Minister Sushila Karki’s Cabinet, underscoring efforts to stabilise the country after weeks of unrest.

Three New Ministers Take Oath at Sital Niwas

Kulman Ghising, Om Prakash Aryal, and Rameshwor Khanal were sworn in during a formal ceremony at Sital Niwas, the Presidential Palace in Kathmandu. Footage from the Rashtrapati Bhawan showed the leaders taking their oaths in the presence of senior officials.

Ghising will lead the Ministry of Energy, Urban Development and Physical Infrastructure, Aryal has been given charge of the Ministry of Law and Home Affairs, and Khanal will return as Finance Minister.

Karki’s Historic Appointment as Nepal’s First Woman Interim PM

The Cabinet expansion came a day after Sushila Karki officially assumed office on Sunday. President Ramchandra Paudel approved the ministers’ appointments on her recommendation, a strategic step to bring experienced hands into the new government.

Karki, 73, a former Chief Justice, became Nepal’s first woman to lead as interim Prime Minister after a wave of Gen Z-led protests. Demonstrators, frustrated by corruption, inequality, and a controversial ban on social media, pushed for change, ultimately forcing KP Sharma Oli to resign.

Chosen through an online vote on Discord by leaders of the youth-led protests, Karki emerged as a rare consensus figure. Her integrity and independence made her acceptable to both the reform-driven youth and seasoned politicians seeking calm after weeks of violence.

Since taking office, she has begun consultations with advisors and representatives from the Gen Z movement to shape her Cabinet and set priorities, according to The Kathmandu Post.

Citizens Voice Hopes for Stability and Reconstruction

On Kathmandu’s streets, expectations from the new leadership are palpable.

“The new government should first focus on rebuilding damaged buildings,” said Rudra Gautam, a local driver. “People need homes, food, healthcare, education, and jobs. Give us employment — that’s what matters.”

Satya Narayan, a shopkeeper, urged the interim administration to hold elections swiftly. “The public wants a clear roadmap. Elections within six months will meet Gen Z’s demands and restore trust. Women should also feel safe and respected,” he said.

Ram Lal Sundar, an iron worker, stressed the need for peace and reconstruction. “Everything destroyed in the arson — homes, vehicles — must be rebuilt. Lives were lost, houses were burnt. The government must heal these wounds and bring happiness back,” he added.