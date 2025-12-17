Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
PM Modi Plants Sapling At Ethiopian Parliament, links 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' With Green Legacy Drive

PM Modi planted a sapling at the Ethiopian Parliament under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, addressed lawmakers, and highlighted shared values, environmental commitment and Global South cooperation.

By : ANI | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 03:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Addis Ababa, [Ethiopia], December 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday planted a sapling at the Ethiopian Parliament as part of India’s “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative.

Prime Minister Modi also addressed a joint session of the Ethiopian Parliament, where he conveyed India’s greetings of friendship and goodwill. 

Referring to Mahatma Gandhi’s idea of trusteeship, Prime Minister Modi said humanity does not own the planet but holds it in trust for future generations.

He said the spirit behind India’s “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative resonates with Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Initiative, reflecting a shared commitment to protecting the environment. He said the ancient civilisations of India and Ethiopia are “one family” and described the two countries as natural partners, with Ethiopia at the crossroads of Africa and India at the heart of the Indian Ocean, said MEA. 

Later in an X post, MEA wrote, " PM @narendramodi planted a sapling at the Ethiopian House of People’s Representatives, as part of Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam and Ethiopia’s Green Legacy initiative. Two nations, two traditions, one shared promise to honour our Mother Earth and build a greener future."

The Prime Minister highlighted a shared vision of India and Ethiopia for the Global South, stressing a world where development is fair, technology is accessible, sovereignty is respected, prosperity is shared, and peace is defended. He also drew parallels between the constitutions of the two nations, noting that both place the people at the centre of national destiny.

"India's Constitution begins with the words: 'We, the People of India." Ethiopia's Constitution begins with: "We, the Nations, Nationalities and Peoples of Ethiopia."Their message is the same: our destiny is in our hands," PM Modi said. 

During his address, Prime Minister Modi recalled the role played by thousands of Indian teachers in Ethiopia’s development journey over the decades, saying they have partnered with the country in nation-building and have “entered Ethiopian hearts.”

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister paid tribute at the Adwa Victory Monument, where he laid a wreath to honour Ethiopia’s enduring spirit of resistance and sovereignty. He also visited the Adwa Museum, which documents the country’s historic struggle for freedom and self-determination.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X that the Prime Minister’s visit to Adwa was a tribute to Ethiopia’s heroes and a salute to Africa’s legacy of dignity, freedom and resilience. 


After concluding his address, Prime Minister Modi interacted with members of the Ethiopian Parliament.

In a post on X later, he said it was a great honour and privilege to address the House, adding that Ethiopia’s rich history, culture and spirit inspire deep respect and admiration. He reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening the partnership with Ethiopia, guided by shared values, mutual trust and a common vision for peace, development and cooperation.

After adressing the parliament, the PM wrote in an X Post, " It was a great honour and privilege to address the Ethiopian Parliament this morning. Ethiopia’s rich history, culture and spirit inspire deep respect and admiration. I conveyed India’s commitment to further strengthening our partnership, guided by shared values, mutual trust and a common vision for peace, development and cooperation." 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Dec 2025 03:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Ethiopian Parliament PM Modi Ethiopia Visit Green Legacy Initiative
Read more
