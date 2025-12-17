‘Non-Compliance Will Invite Action’: Delhi Enforces 50% Work From Home Amid Pollution Emergency

In a decisive move to curb air pollution, the Delhi government has made it mandatory for 50 per cent of employees in both government and private organisations to work from home starting Thursday. This measure comes under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stages III and IV, aimed at reducing vehicular emissions by limiting daily commutes.

Labour Minister Kapil Mishra emphasised that institutions failing to comply with the directive could face strict action.

Compensation for Affected Workers

Acknowledging the financial impact of these restrictions, the Delhi government announced ₹10,000 in compensation for construction workers who have lost income due to the pollution control measures, according to PTI.

"Stage III of GRAP has been in effect for the past 16 days, during which many workers were unable to earn due to restrictions on certain activities," Mishra said. "To offset this loss, the government has decided to provide ₹10,000 in financial assistance to affected workers."

Essential service employees, including hospital staff, emergency responders, fire services, and those directly involved in pollution control, are exempt from this work-from-home directive.

Ongoing Support During GRAP IV

The minister further explained that similar compensation will be provided for the duration of GRAP IV. Benefits will be available to workers who are registered with the government, with registration still underway.

"Workers will be awarded compensation for the days GRAP IV remains in place," Mishra added.

Political Tensions Amid Pollution Crisis

Mishra also criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for protesting against the measures, accusing it of politicising the pollution crisis.

"Their chief minister used to run away during the season, but our chief minister is on the ground. They are indulging in dirty politics," he said. "It is our mistake that there is pollution because a problem built over 30 years cannot be eradicated in five months."

The Delhi government’s latest move underscores the severity of the air quality situation in the capital, highlighting the delicate balance between environmental action and economic impact. As residents adjust to the new work-from-home norms, questions remain about how long these measures will continue and what long-term solutions will address Delhi’s chronic pollution problem.