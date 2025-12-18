Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'21st Century India Takes Bold, Swift Decisions, Delivers On Time': PM Modi In Muscat

PM Modi was speaking at a gathering of the Indian community in Oman's capital Muscat.

By : PTI | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 03:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Muscat, Dec 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India of the 21st century takes big and swift decisions, moves ahead by setting big goals and delivers results in a time-bound manner.

Modi was speaking at a gathering of the Indian community in Oman's capital Muscat. The prime minister is here on a two-day visit.

"Twenty-first century India takes bold decisions and swift decisions, moves ahead with big goals, delivers results within a defined timeline," he said.

Modi hailed the recent decision of UNESCO to inscribe the 'Deepavali' festival on the List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

"Our 'diya' will now illuminate not just our homes, but entire world," he said.

It is a matter of pride for all Indians, and this "global recognition for Diwali is a recognition of that light of ours which spreads the message of hope, amity and humanity," he said.

Addressing the gathering of Indian students and the community at the 'Maitiri Parv' event, Modi said that India and Oman are tied not just by geography, but also by generations.

"Our diversity is a strong foundation of our culture. Every tradition comes with a new thinking...We Indians, wherever we go, we respect diversity," he said.

Underscoring that the Indian diaspora has become a living example of coexistence and cooperation, he said, "You are the biggest custodian of these centuries-old ties." In his message to the youth, Modi said, "Dream big, learn deeply, innovate boldly.” PTI KND GRS GRS GRS

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Dec 2025 02:24 PM (IST)
